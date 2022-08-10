Stories about tattoos are pouring in. Here's one from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:
"My friend Sylvia G. was a shining star of single motherhood. She raised a wonderful son with firmness and compassion and humor.
"As a young teenager, he begged to be allowed to get a tattoo. After a long time, she agreed, and proposed to accompany him and get her own tattoo.
"Kind of a buzz killer to get a tattoo with your mother. But his desire was so pure he agreed to her terms.
"At the tattoo parlor he began to have doubts, so his mother agreed to go first.
"After watching the whole process, his doubts congealed into common sense. He understood that it hurt, and he didn’t really have to get a tattoo."
Marsha says Sylvia can't see the daisy tattoo on her…but she knows it's there.
French 101
Aaron Shipper, of New Orleans, comments on a Wednesday story about ordering in a French restaurant:
"My French is poor, but I know my way around a French menu. What the reader ordered was 'choucrote,' not 'charcuterie.' Choucrote is sauerkraut with sausages and ham.
"By the way, in the 1970s I was in Paris having lunch at a bistro. A lady from Texas asked the waiter for French bread.
"'But madame,' he said politely, 'all our bread is French.'”
Grandpa gets gritty
"Stories on fried grits reminded me of an episode regarding my grandson," says Steve Butaud, of Lafayette.
"When he was about 4, he spent the night with us. I fixed him grits for breakfast.
"Well, a few mornings later I got a call from my daughter. She was flustered.
"Seems she went to serve my grandson grits, and he would not eat them. He wanted grits 'like Papa fixes them.'
"So I explained to her that she had to cook the grits the night before, store them in the refrigerator in a shallow bowl, and next morning cut them in strips, roll them in beaten eggs and fry them in butter.
"Needless to say, my daughter was not a happy camper!"
Cutting remarks
Julaine Schexnayder, of New Iberia, adds to our collection of steak stories:
"In 1963 my husband Isby and I were living in Lawrence, Kansas, in the heart of beef country.
"Our best friend and his new bride, Paul and Vicki St. Blanc, came from Charenton to visit us.
"Paul was a breeder of Black Angus cattle, and had been reared on the best steaks available. He knew a good steak had to be rare to be at its best!
"When we went to the supermarket to buy 'Kansas City steaks' for our small pit, Paul chose some beautifully marbled, 2-inch-thick prime steaks.
"Isby and I were from Jeanerette, and our families were used to beef of lesser quality, cooked in a thick, rich brown gravy and served over rice!
"We were not yet aficionados of rare grilled meat.
"So we sliced our steaks horizontally until they were half as thick!
"Since then, we have learned to appreciate the best beef we can find, and grill it only until it’s rare!"
Special People Dept.
Donald Strickland, of Prairieville, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, August 11. A Baton Rouge native and Istrouma High graduate, he is a Navy veteran. He worked 37 years at Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy), and also worked at Louisiana Creamery, Illinois Central Railroad, and Kaiser Aluminum.
Liquid assets
Beverly Bulligan, of Kenner, comments on Russ Wise's story about his strong coffee:
"Reading about the lady who asked her husband for 'a slice of coffee' reminded me of my mom.
"When Mom made her famous rum cake, sometimes she would add a little too much rum. When she served it like that, I would say, 'I'll take a cup of rum cake.'"