Frank Jaster, of Covington, a proud Tulane grad, tells this story:
"Last week my wife of many years and I were visiting Tulane University's lovely Uptown campus. We were in the old section among the trees and elegant antique stone buildings just off St. Charles Avenue.
"The campus was unusually quiet since President Fitts decided to temporarily close it and send students home.
"As we enjoyed the peaceful scene, a young couple came by, smiled, and we all said hello. Then the young lady said, 'Remember to keep your social distance.'
"Without missing a beat, my wife replied, 'I let this guy sleep with me last night, so I think it's OK if we sit together this morning.'
"The couple's bright laughter came back to us for several minutes as they went on their way down the path."
False alarm
Bonnie Smith, of Denham Springs, says, "Last night I went to my daughter's house to pick up dinner; she's been cooking for us so we can stay home.
"I asked her for some temperature strips — I didn't tell her, but I'd felt hot all day.
"When I got home, I took my temperature, and it was 103!
"After much praying, I decided to retake my temperature. It was then that I noticed every one of the strips had color on them and showed a temperature!
"I'd laid the strips on the top of the Tupperware holding our dinner, and they were reflecting the temperature of the food.
"Talk about relief! Life is never boring!"
Speaking of hot news
"We had a bizarre happening yesterday," says Ann Purnell Collom, of Kenner:
"My husband, Steve, and I were getting our dinner plates ready and one of us must have uttered that fateful word, 'coronavirus.'
"All of a sudden, our Google Home responded, 'I have three news reports on the coronavirus; would you like to hear them?' We both replied, 'Yes!' and laughed.
"The first report was that Harvey Weinstein had just tested positive for the coronavirus in prison.
"I asked her when the coronavirus was going to end. She replied, 'I'm sorry I don't have any information on that.'
"I knew that, but I have decided that from now on I will consult Ms. Google to hear the latest newsflash!"
Those sneaky kids!
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says one of the many ways youngsters of the past had of getting in trouble was sneaking into movie theaters:
"Inside the old Grand Theater in Donaldsonville was a door leading into an alley. My future brother-in-law, his brothers and a few friends chipped in and bought one ticket. The oldest brother went in and opened the door, and the whole gang ran in, then scattered.
"This only happened once. The manager got smart and put a guard on the door."
Which reminds me
When I was growing up in north Baton Rouge, some buddies tried sneaking into the Rex Theater on Plank Road, using the same method outlined above by Donald Landaiche.
The flaw in the plan was that it was executed in daytime, when light from the outside flooded the dark theater when the door was opened.
This brought the dreaded Flashlight Lady (every theater had a Flashlight Lady, and they all looked and acted the same — sturdy, well-dressed middle-aged ladies of serious demeanor, with no tolerance for youthful pranks).
The Rex's Flashlight Lady rounded us (sorry, I mean them) up and threw them out, amid threats to call the police — or worse, their parents.
Here endeth the free-movie experiment…
Happy returns
David Earle, of Baton Rouge, says, "One night I inadvertently left my leather pouch containing my cellphone and wallet on the roof of my car as I drove off.
"Some kind person put it in my mailbox, with nothing missing.
"There are good people in this world. This mysterious person is certainly one!"
Friendship test
Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie, says, "Wanna find out who your real friends are?
"Ask them if you can borrow a roll of toilet paper…"
Louisiana Haiku
Wave from high window
Those below smile, return wave
With their hearts breaking