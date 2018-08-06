Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, a former Associated Press reporter, says, "While working in Boston in the '60s, I saw a Massachusetts legislator do something that would make any Louisiana legislator smile with envy.
"Massachusetts law requires that all lawmaking must end when the clock on the face of the House balcony reaches midnight on the final day of a session.
"Well, the legislators were feverishly working on a serious bill (which had been introduced weeks earlier!) and midnight was fast approaching.
"Suddenly, one lawmaker jumped up, ran up into the balcony, climbed over the railing, leaned over, opened the clock and backed it up an hour!
"Debate quickly continued, a resolution was reached and the legislature adjourned with a few 'borrowed' moments to spare."
Think rural
I was chatting with Ted Jones about the Earl Long years, and told him I had once heard him, with Uncle Earl's old band, sing a song about country precincts.
Ted reminded me that the occasion was a dinner with Gov. Jimmie Davis, honoring Public Service Commission members and staff.
He says the song dates from a campaign for governor when Earl ran against, among others, Robert Kennon. It went like this:
"When them country precinct votes start coming in,
"Bob Kennon will know that he can't win,
"It's Uncle Earl all the way,
"And good times will be here to stay,
"When them country precinct votes start coming in!"
Accidental pun?
June Street says, "On the local TV news a couple of nights ago, a reporter was reporting on a local cemetery that didn’t have phone service.
"On her comments, she said it was a very grave situation, and kept right on talking.
"I thought that was too funny!"
Ancient artifacts
Jerry Artigue, of Lafayette, is evidently a guy who doesn't throw away anything.
I recently recalled the ill-fated snowball cart business Jerry and I launched when we were kids in north Baton Rouge.
I told how we bought an ice scraper and a bell from a Plank Road hardware store.
Shortly after that item appeared, Jerry sent me photos of those two implements, which he still has!
They're covered with rust, and look like something you'd dig up from an Egyptian tomb.
Thanks a lot, buddy, for reminding me of just how old I am!
Special People Dept.
- Ethel LeBlanc, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 96th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
- Lloyd Hebert Jr., of Plaquemine, celebrates his 93rd birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 7. He is an Army veteran of World War II.
- Herman Lefebvre, of Port Allen, celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 3. He is a veteran, and served more than 30 years in the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
- Jack and Mary Cutrer celebrated their 68th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 5.
- Ronnie and Pat Domas celebrated 55 years of marriage on Friday, Aug. 3.
Technically correct
A reader continues our seminar, "Sandwich Adventures:"
"In 1961, when I was working 3-to-11s, supper was three Spam sandwiches and one peanut butter sandwich.
"After nine months, I informed my wife, 'No more Spam!' But nothing changed.
"A short while later I asked why she was still using Spam.
"She said she wasn't — she had switched to Armour's Treet."
Which reminds me
Back when I was a kid eating bag lunches, the meat company my dad worked for, Swift & Co., made a canned meat product, Prem, that competed with Hormel's Spam and Armour's Treet. (Spam finally prevailed, although Treet is still around. But Prem, as far as I know, is extinct.)
I always kind of liked the stuff, and my mom would often make Prem sandwiches with slices of the canned meat, mayo, mustard and hamburger dill pickle slices. That, and a cold Delaware Punch from the school vending machine, made a fine lunch.
It would confuse the other kids when I would tell them I wasn't eating a Spam sandwich, although it sure looked like one.
Fair warning
As a public service, Ken Best, of Baton Rouge, issues this advisory:
"I have noted a reference to a certain canned meat product in your column lately.
"Please advise your readers if they get a friend request from Hormel Foods on Facebook, do not accept it.
"It may be spam!"