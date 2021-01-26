After recalling Baton Rouge's ban on Sunday beer sales, we learned New Orleans also had Sunday no-no's.
Ricky Sizeler, of Destrehan, says "Mention in the Monday column of being busted for selling beer on Sunday brought back memories of my own brush with Sunday 'blue laws.'
"In 1980 my brother and I owned a hardware store in New Orleans: Singer Hardware on Freret Street.
"The previous owners, for religious reasons, closed the store on Saturday, and opened on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.
"One Sunday morning, NOPD police officers came in and arrested both of us, and took us away in handcuffs.
"Apparently an undercover officer had come in and made a purchase prior to our arrest. My arrest report listed the offense as 'Selling Nails on Sunday.'
"Things have sure changed since then."
No surprises
Dee Mather-Muenzler, of Baton Rouge, says, "Several months ago I signed up for a service offered by the U.S. Postal Service called 'Informed Delivery.'
"Each morning I get an email showing pictures of the mail that will be delivered to my mailbox. Today the email informed me I was getting six pieces of junk mail.
"This has really taken away one of the biggest pleasures of my day, not to mention the exercise I am missing by not taking a leisurely walk to the mailbox.
"During this pandemic, what more do we have to look forward to than to see what surprises will await us today?"
Yeah, I always want to know how many people are interested in selling me hearing aids, handling "final expenses," or willing to provide a second mortgage on our house.
The nervous juror
Brent St. Blanc says, "Seeing the former federal magistrate's story about courtroom questions in the column last week reminded me of a time many years ago when I was a potential juror in federal court.
"As I was sitting in the courtroom during the juror selection process, the judge asked, 'Is anyone a convicted felon?'
"To my surprise, the man sitting immediately to my left raised his hand, and gave the following short story:
"'My dad was having a Christmas party at his house, and I forgot to take my medication that morning. I got into an argument and the sheriff was called. Somehow in my struggle with the deputy I ended up with his gun and it discharged.'
"As I sat within arms reach of the man sitting next to me in the courtroom, I am now thinking of a question of my own: 'Judge, can we ask if this man took his medication this morning?'"
The hole truth
Pam Downing, of Baton Rouge, says, "I just read Barry Dufour’s post in the Saturday Advocate concerning oyster shells to fill holes in the pasture.
"Sounds like a good way to fill the potholes. Mixed with Mardi Gras beads, it would be eye catching."
Special People Dept.
- Esther Stirling Frier, of Longview, Texas, who has family members in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 27.
- The. Rev. James O. Evans, of Carencro, celebrates his 96th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 27. He is a retired United Methodist pastor. He was a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne in World War II.
Get hitched here
Mike Manes, of New Iberia, likes the recent suggestions about making New Orleans' former Lee Circle into a mini-museum, recalling Louisiana's favorite Saints (and sinners).
He says, "A hitching post could be added at the base for Gov. Jimmie Davis’ horse Sunshine.
"I suspect street ministers would quickly be offering marriage vows exchanged at (drum roll) THE HITCHING POST!"
Peanuts to Pickles
From our "Life Imitates Comics" file comes this note from Dave Grouchy, of Covington:
"2020 has given me the perspective to realize that the two things I look forward to each morning are your column and the funnies.
"I once gave a speech on having Peanuts for breakfast. I still like Peanuts, but now I relate more to Pickles.
"I’m old enough to know what it means to have put a dimple in the bumper of a Studebaker."