Those of us who have ascended to grandparent status will identify with this story about grandma's priorities:
Lucy Perry, of Kansas City, Missouri, says, "My husband was in a meeting with his boss recently when her cellphone began ringing. She checked the caller ID and then tried ignoring the phone.
"But the caller kept redialing, until she was forced to apologize and then take the call.
"Hubs could hear her saying, 'No, I don't know where you put the remote control. But I've told you before, you just can't call Grandma like this. I'm at work.’ ”
Feeling crabby
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, offers this seafood story:
"I took my family to visit my sister's family in Oregon. She lives in Sand Lake, with a beautiful view of the Pacific.
"Her husband asked if I wanted to go crabbing with him (my sister had asked us to bring Zatarain's crab boil).
"He said they crabbed with hoop nets thrown from his boat. I said, 'No problem, that's how we do it back home.'
"He drove the boat while I threw out the nets. They catch Dungeness crabs in Oregon, so their hoop nets are larger than our Louisiana nets for blue crabs.
"The first net I pulled in was heavy, with eight crabs.
"My brother-in-law looks over them and tells me, ‘Throw ’em back!’
"In Oregon, the size limit is 5¾ inches across the back using a caliper, males only, 12 crabs per day, hefty fines.
"After about 30 runs, we caught our 12 crabs. That night, with an aching back and bleeding hands, I ate my two Dungeness, boiled to perfection by my sister."
Feeling cranky
Here's a car story Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge, titled "The best car in the world:"
"At least, that is what my friend Antoine, a French priest studying in the U.S., called it.
"He spent time in South America, and was studying in California for a few months before returning to France.
"While in the U.S. he traveled around quite a bit, in an old Renault he had acquired somewhere.
"For the most part, it was fairly reliable. But on one occasion (his story, not mine) he spent the night in a campground and discovered in the morning that the best car in the world would not start.
"Fellow campers offered advice, but none had a miracle cure.
"Undaunted, Antoine reached in the trunk and pulled out a crank, which he inserted into the hole in front of the car, turned the crank, and started the car.
"The other campers had never witnessed such a feat before (being too young to remember when all cars started that way). They marveled at the sight, while Antoine drove merrily away to continue his exploration of this vast country.
"Indeed, the best car in the world."
Special People Dept.
Early Spider-Man
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, comments on the Monday column item by David Palmisano about his “pet” spiny backed orb weaver spider, "better known as a 'writing spider.'
"They are not dangerous from a poisonous perspective, but are extremely intimidating and their bite produces, at best, a sting like a bee.
"I have seen them in numerous locations in my life, but the most harrowing experience happened to me in the swampy woods in Dutchtown during my high school days around 1962.
"My friends and I were squirrel hunting, without much success, when I encountered an old rotten log which I, for some unknown reason, decided to turn over.
"A very large copperhead snake, which is very poisonous, dropped out.
"I turned to run, and within 10 feet I face-planted into a writing spider's web. I frantically beat my face, like Curly from the Three Stooges, and went on running.
"By the way, I never dropped my shotgun, but the squirrels were safe that day."
Earl adds, "Funny in retrospect only."
Joker at work
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "I have an IKEA joke I was going to send you, but it needs too much setup."