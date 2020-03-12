Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, says, "Re calls for hand-washing hygiene during the current coronavirus scare: did you ever stop to think that people turn on the faucet with bacteria-laden hands, wash thoroughly — and then touch the same faucet to turn it off?
"The handle, folks! Wash the handle, too.
"Also, health experts are offering recipes for homemade hand sanitizer, since all commercial products have been made scarce. Note that all of the recipes begin with ALCOHOL!
"Have fun with that one, bro!"
(Too late, Dudley: The Tito's vodka people have already informed us that washing with their product is not helpful in killing germs; it's not a high enough proof.)
Let us spray
Speaking of helpful health hints, Betty Jo Wolfkiel, of Baton Rouge, says, "In view of public health, I'll pass on advice the late Dr. Richard Hill gave me many years ago.
"If everyone would use a simple saline nasal spray, it would keep the nasal membranes moist and prevent many colds and viruses. Also, there are no harsh chemicals and it's inexpensive."
Musical memories
Larry Ferguson, self-described "French Quarter Rat," says mention of the Kingston Trio reminds him, "I saw them at the late-lamented Music Hall in Houston with my mom in 1963 or ‘64.
"It remains one of the top shows I’ve ever seen, along with the Allman Brothers (also Houston), circa 1970, and Bruce Springsteen’s legendary healing 2006 JazzFest set."
Mention of favorite live shows reminds me of my two favorites: Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue in the LSU Assembly Center in 1976, and Leonard Cohen's transcendent performance in New Orleans' Mahalia Jackson Theater in 2013.
Nice People Dept.
Randy Cox, of Baton Rouge, has more information on a column contributor:
"In the Tuesday column John Carver recounted his mischievous behavior in skipping high school classes in Long Beach, Mississippi, during the 1950s. However, you should know he is a compassionate person as well.
"John was an upperclassman when my roommate and I enrolled as freshmen at Mississippi State University in 1958.
"That following January, our ancient dormitory, Old Main, burned to the ground during the night. John was over the next morning to help a couple of bewildered ‘Long Beach boys’ gather the belongings they had managed to save.
"He moved us into his room at the senior dorm. I’ve never forgotten John’s kindness.
"Needless to say, we learned a lot from hanging around all those seniors!"
Special People Dept.
— Lynn Woodrow Cobena, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, celebrates his 99th birthday Sunday, March 15. He is a native of Acadia Parish, a World War II airman, and a Tulane graduate.
— Marie Merrill, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community in Baton Rouge, celebrated her 97th birthday March 3. She was a hotel gift shop owner.
— Beatrice Kessler, of Slidell, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, March 13.
— Hilda Miscar Buhler, of Central, celebrates her 90th birthday Sunday, March 15.
One for Mel
Daryel Prust, of Baton Rouge, says his late dad, Mel, would have celebrated his 100th birthday Wednesday. Mel was one of my favorite contributors, with a great sense of humor.
Daryel says his dad would have gotten a kick out of our mondegreens:
"I love them, and thought of something similar I call ‘intentional mondegreens.’
"The best examples would be Weird Al Yankovic’s song parodies such as: 'Another One Rides the Bus' for 'Another One Bites the Dust' by Queen; 'I Think I’m a Clone Now,' for Tommy James’ 'I Think We’re Alone Now;' and my two favorites, 'Eat It' for Michael Jackson’s 'Beat It,' and the parody of Greg Kihn’s song, 'Our Love’s in Jeopardy,' entitled, 'I Lost on Jeopardy.'
"These song videos by Al are on YouTube, and still funny as ever."
Sunny love song
Martin Feldman, who obviously has too much time on his hands, has fashioned a new version of a Louisiana-born classic — possibly after a visit to his dermatologist:
"You are my sunscreen, my only sunscreen,
You make me happy when skies are bright.
You’ll never know dear,
How much I love you,
I just don’t need my sunscreen tonight."