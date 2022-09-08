It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened.
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:
"When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me.
"Twenty years later, while mowing the lawn at his home in Salt Lake City on a hot summer day, he suddenly became aware that he was sweating behind a lawnmower while dressed in khaki shorts and a white T-shirt — just like his dad, back in the day."
Life with the ladies
Another story from Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, about living in France when his dad was in the Air Force:
"The air base was Toul Rosieres. They had no on-base quarters at the time, so we found a place to stay in town.
"It was a charming, very old compound, basically a small villa, with cobblestone streets. I noticed there were many well-dressed ladies living in the same place.
"Looking back, I realize it was a 'house of ill repute,' and our dear landlady, André, was the madam. She treated us children very well."
We approve this
Our Wednesday mention of the "I approve this message" disclaimer drew this explanation from Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge:
"The problem was not someone's producing an ad for a candidate without his permission, but the production of negative ads by candidates' campaigns without identifying that they were produced for the campaign.
"The reason candidates began adding the line is that it is required by federal law: the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (also known as the McCain-Feingold Act).
"The provision applies only to radio and television ads by the candidate's campaign."
Have a moon cake
Among celebrations this time of year is the Asian Moon Festival, which falls on Saturday, Sept. 10, as we are reminded by Tina Soong:
"It is celebrated with family reunions, feasts, moon cakes, legend-telling, and more."
(I'm assuming Asian "moon cakes" are not the same as Moon Pies.)
Special People Dept.
— Tolly Fletcher, of Walker, celebrates his 98th birthday Friday, Sept. 9. A World War II Navy veteran, he was on the USS New York for the North African invasion, and on a sub chaser for the Normandy invasion. His wartime experiences will soon be an interactive hologram at the World War II Museum. A surprise party was held for him by his tai chi group; he has practiced for over 20 years.
— Louise Seal Watson celebrates her 98th birthday Sunday, Sept. 11. She is from Franklinton.
— Joan Loyd Hernández, of Eunice, celebrated her 95th birthday Aug. 28. She was a member of the original LSU-Eunice faculty.
— Anna Mercante, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, Sept. 10.
— Hercules and Kay Francis, of Daphne, Alabama, celebrated their 70th anniversary Aug. 15. He is retired from the Air Force; she is a retired teacher.
— Mike and Sue Bye, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, celebrate their 65th anniversary Friday, Sept. 9. They say they are "moving back to Louisiana after many years cheering on the Tigers from Hog Country."
— Willie and Merlean Rocko, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 62 years of marriage Aug. 26. Both are retired rural letter carriers.
The bright side
Paul C. (aka "The Kid") says the pending shutdown of portions of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge is not all bad:
"One headline in the paper on this subject was, 'Somebody's gonna be mad.'
"It won't be me. Most of my in-laws live on the west side of the river. As soon as work starts, I won't have to use the flimsy excuses of the past, and will have a legitimate reason for not attending family functions."