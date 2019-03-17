Our neighbors to the west have mastered the art of barbecuing to the point where no trip to Texas is complete without a visit to some smoky little joint, noisy with the sound of beef brisket being chopped.
Starving Students Dept.
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "While you are on the subject of cheap meals for LSU students:
"I was in the stadium dorm, and on Fridays during Lent, five or six of us would take turns buying a can of tuna and a pint of mayo.
"We would mix the whole jar of mayo with the tuna. We could each get two sandwiches. It wasn't bad, just a little mushy. Cheap, too."
Organ recital
Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says, "When I was stationed at Yokota Air Base, I served on a Unit Fund Committee. We met monthly to administer the fund and solve any problems encountered.
"One of our members was notorious for introducing new words, often misnomers, and we eagerly awaited his comments each month.
"It's been a while, but I remember a classic when we were discussing some problem, and he loudly informed us that he had a 'pancreas' for that problem."
Special People Dept.
- Shirley Calamia Rihner, of Gentilly in New Orleans, celebrates her 97th birthday Monday, March 18.
- Pat Laurent celebrated her 92nd Birthday Friday, March 15. On Sunday, she accompanied the men's choir at St. Francis Chapel on Pointe Coupee's River Road at 7 a.m. Mass.
Disguise — with glasses
In 1979, Jack Wrather, producer of the show and owner of the character, got a court order prohibiting Moore from wearing the Lone Ranger costume. But Moore found wrap-around black shades could create the image he desired.
Some accounts say Moore got the prohibition overturned, but it appears Wrather, before his death in 1984, gave Moore permission to use the costume.
The flap was caused when Wrather wanted a new image for his movie, "The Legend of the Lone Ranger." The 1981 film was labeled, in Wrather's biography, a "critical and commercial failure." VideoHound calls it a "weak and vapid version of the famous legend."
Some would call that karma. …
Lost art
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, tells of a job you don't see anymore — antenna-installer:
"Memories about TV antennas remind me of my uncle Howard Denoux, who in the early '60s installed antennas on houses.
"He would hire a few of his nephews to help. It was kind of a tricky job; he would direct us to tighten up the guy lines to keep the pole straight and not falling over to one side.
"We must have done a good job; he never fired any of us. But then, he had the patience of an angel."