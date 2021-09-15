"What did people do before air conditioning?" is a question I've heard since Hurricane Ida wiped out much of south Louisiana's electric power.
Growing up before A/C, I recall that all we could do was keep the air moving — with electric table fans, then window fans, and finally attic fans: big ones that blew the curtains straight out as they pulled air in.
We kept the windows open at night, and in the morning the sheets would be damp from the outside humidity the fan sucked in.
With all this, we still sweated a lot …
Nancy C. Van Den Akker recalls that magic moment when the first air conditioner appeared in her home:
"Back in the '50s, my mom was pregnant during a very hot summer. So Daddy got a small window unit for their bedroom.
"I remember us kids taking turns lying on the floor, feeling the cool air leaking under the door. Our little house had 10 people and one attic fan. How did we survive?"
Chill it
One way we survived the summer was by going to the movies, which had A/C before home air conditioners came along.
When I was a kid, the Baker Grand Theater in Natchez had marquee banners showing snow-capped mountains to announce its coolness.
But when you went outside after the movie, the heat seemed much worse …
Down on the pharm
Peggy M. Villemarette, of Metairie, says, "While evacuated with family at my daughter's home in Baton Rouge, I attempted to renew a prescription.
"As I remained on hold for quite a long time, my 4-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, asked why I was listening to music on my phone.
"I explained that I was waiting for the people at the pharmacy to answer the phone.
"She thought a moment and said, 'I guess they are very busy with all the animals.'"
Relatively great
Margie Camardelle, of Marrero, says, "We finally got to visit our granddaughter and her family in Kansas this summer after two years.
"My husband Rodney was explaining to 6-year-old Nora Rose, 'I'm your mother's grandfather, so that makes me your great-grandfather, which makes you my great-granddaughter!'
"Nora Rose looks up at him and replies, 'But Grandpa, I'm not great all the time!'"
High-water heroes
Barbara Carey, of Baton Rouge, tells of this rescue:
"Monday evening I was driving in the Walden neighborhood during the heavy rainstorm. It was dark, and before I knew it I was surrounded by a deep pool of water in the road. I was afraid to go forward, and it seemed too deep to go backwards.
"I thought I was going to have to stay there until the water receded, but two young men in a white truck came by and asked if I needed help.
"One got out in the swirling water and walked to find the most shallow spot where I could back up and get out of my predicament. He guided me out, and they waited until I was on the drier road before driving off.
"Just wanted to say thank you for the rescue. It was kindness above and beyond, and much appreciated."
Geography lesson
In the Tuesday column, a story about linemen working in "Old Jefferson" put it in the Baton Rouge area. The reader was referring to the New Orleans area. (I've got to get my computer's location finder fixed …)
Special People Dept.
Flo Ourso, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 93rd birthday Thursday, Sept. 16.
Cut that out!
Richard Carter joins the effort by our Language Police to get rid of unnecessary or misused words and phrases:
"As long as you are taking 'like' and 'you know' out of the dictionary, how about 'no problem?'"
Remember what?
"Paul the Kid" lists "just some of the ways you know you are getting old:
"1. You actually make a list when going to the grocery store.
"2. There are two items on the list.
"3. You forget the list at home, and can't remember what was on it.
"4. You get home and don't have anything that was on the list, but do have two full bags of groceries."