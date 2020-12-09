A remembrance of New Orleans' favorite son, Louis Armstrong:
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says, "On a recent business trip to New York via Jet Blue, husband Buddy and I compared slogans posted in restrooms at the Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans and the JFK Airport in New York reminding visitors to wash their hands to help control the spread of COVID-19.
"Neither airport suggested singing 'Happy Birthday' to gauge the amount of time needed to ensure thoroughly washed hands.
"At Armstrong: 'Wash your hands like you just ate crawfish and need to take out your contacts.'
"At JFK: 'I see trees of green, red roses too. I see them bloom, for me and you. And I think to myself, "What a wonderful world" — Louis Armstrong.'
"We both agreed that the New York slogan was especially applicable to the Armstrong airport and was uplifting: inspiring happiness, optimism and hope as we strive to triumph over the COVID-19 pandemic."
Your choice
Speaking of flying, our Tuesday mention of airline safety lectures brought this suggestion for instructions in COVID-19 times from Norma K.:
"A mask will drop from the overhead compartment. First, remove your face covering, then put the oxygen mask on. If you are traveling with more than one munchkin, chose the most promising and put her mask on first, then proceed with the others."
By the way, Norma, don't think I didn't notice the "her."
That's showbiz
Speaking of airline safety lectures when they were done live instead of on video, Charlie Anderson says, "The safety instructions usually had one attendant reciting the script and another gesturing to the exit locations, demonstrating belt fastening, etc.
"I was seated near the front where they were preparing for the presentation.
"One turned to the other and said, 'OK; you sing, I’ll dance.'”
Treat for Phideaux
Betty F. Mullin has this reaction to the suggestion of using Tabasco to discourage moose from licking road salt off your vehicle (a problem in Canada, not here):
"Our golden retriever kept digging up the termite stations around our house.
"My husband had an idea to take a large jar of petroleum jelly and stir in a heaping amount of red pepper. He went about coating the tops of all the termite stations with the 'pepper jelly.'
"He had hardly finished the task before that darn dog licked the stations all clean and went back to digging. He loved the stuff! Born and raised in Louisiana."
Going in circles
Oneal Isaac tells of a Baton Rouge traffic problem:
"We have a new traffic circle at the intersection of Government and Lobdell streets and Independence Boulevard.
"Most of the time it appears to work well, but some drivers who want to be courteous are causing a dangerous problem.
"While driving in the circle, they are stopping to let other drivers (who are properly yielding) into the circle. What a mess!
"Please help. I started to contact the city, but it dawned on me to go straight to the top."
Special People Dept.
- Robert "Sonny" Harris, of Bunkie, celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday, Dec. 10. He was an "incubator baby," weighing 2½ pounds, when he was born at Baptist Hospital in Alexandria. His parents were living in Melville, and moved to Bunkie to open the Blue Moon night club. He is a World War II veteran.
- Philip Saltalamacchia, of Metairie, celebrates his 99th birthday Thursday, Dec. 10. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Perfect prognostication
Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, has good news and bad news:
Good news: "I wrote down the correct score before the LSU-Alabama game: 55-17. My wife is willing to take the stand as my witness."
Bad news: "No, I didn't bet any money on it!"
Dancing with the athletes?
Earl Newman comments on this headline in the Tuesday Advocate Sports section: “Breakdancing an Olympic sport":
"I can see it now; the next TV show to try and swindle a buck out of an audience will be 'Dancing With the Athletes.'
“Sports as we know it is dying a slow death."