Jack Kyle, of Baton Rouge, might be coming into some money:
"The extraordinary political bitterness today reminded me when there were friendlier times in spirited elections.
"In 1960 my dad, a strong Texas Democrat, had a dear friend and business associate in Dallas who was a staunch Republican.
"They wagered $10 on the presidential race between John Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Dad, a Kennedy supporter, won the $10. His friend sent him a check, which I have inherited.
"My dad had no intention of cashing the check. He framed it for his office so his friend could see it when he visited.
"In today's environment, the loser's check would probably bounce and the winner would likely file suit for collection.
"Come to think of it, I wonder if that check is good? Ten dollars is ten dollars."
Which reminds me
When the 1960 elections came around, I was working for The Shreveport Times, whose editorial policy favored Republicans, even though back then there were few of them in state government.
The Times supported Richard Nixon over John F. Kennedy, and editorial writer Don Ewing fashioned innumerable arguments promoting the Republican candidate.
When Kennedy won a close election, some wag (I always thought it was Dave Hawkins, who succeeded Don) taped a sympathy card to Ewing's office door.
The theme of the card was "He is not gone, he is just away."
I've often thought about how prophetic that card turned out to be.
International news
- Althea Ashe says, "I made a recent trip to Austria to visit my friend, Johanna, a former Baton Rougean and LSU colleague. She informed me she is now the sponsor for an Alaskan sled dog (Emmy) who will run in the upcoming Iditarod Sled Dog Race.
"When I read the letter from Charlanne Cress of Zachary in your Jan. 10 column concerning her brother-in-law Martin Buser, a four-time Iditarod champion, I sent a copy of the column to Johanna.
"It’s a small world after all — Johanna responded that the dog she is sponsoring is being 'mushed' by a protégé of Martin Buser!
"Johanna enjoyed reading about Martin’s eating Cajun cuisine for breakfast, and added that, to honor Mardi Gras, she treated her Austrian colleagues to homemade king cake and muffulettas."
- Jim Breaux says, "Reading about beer in recent columns. I am currently working in Niamey, Niger, and went to the grocery store this past Saturday.
"On the shelf was some Dixie Beer, which I had to buy, of course. I have lived in South Carolina since 1985 and rarely see Dixie in any of the stores; but looks like I can get Dixie in Niamey."
Special People Dept.
Vergie Caillier, of Sunrise at Siegen in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Musical misunderstanding
Mike Berry, of New Iberia, comments on our "mondegreens," misheard song lyrics:
"What a marvelous word, mondegreen. May I offer one of my own with all due apologies to Kenny Rogers. In his song, 'Lucille,' I heard, 'You picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel. Four hundred children and a crop in the field.’ ”
(Another reader confessed to hearing "four hundred children," instead of "four hungry children." And the "loose wheel" line turned up in an old joke about an automotive mishap.)
It's deliberate?
Karl B. Gaudet says, about the mondegreen "bathroom on the right" instead of "bad moon on the rise" in the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit:
"A lot of bands will throw that in just for kicks. We have done it for years. Just making sure y'all are paying attention."
Sorry about this
"Can you stand just one more elephant joke?" asks Beverly Bennett. "I can’t hold onto this myself, or I will burst.
"Do you know what you get when you cross an elephant with peanut butter?
"You get peanut butter with a memory. Or an elephant that sticks to the roof of your mouth.
"OK, I promise that is it. Thanks for humoring me!"
(You're welcome, Beverly — but looking back on it, perhaps it would have been better to let you burst.)