Edna Killian adds to our series on bars:
"When we moved to New Orleans from Mississippi in 1955, we lived on Constance and Gen. Pershing.
"A block or so behind us was a small bar. My dad, a tall, good-looking man, began occasionally going to get a cigar and beer after work. However, he thought the patrons were really unfriendly.
"After a few weeks, meeting our neighbors, we found out why. There was a bookie joint in the back room — they thought he was an undercover agent!"
Which reminds me
Before Advocate sports reporters started carrying laptops to games and writing stories on the spot, reporters and stringers in outlying areas had to phone in their stories to the rewrite desk in Baton Rouge.
Once a stringer covering a high school football game in southwest Louisiana found the press box phone out of order, so after the game he went to the nearest bar to call in his story.
When the patrons of the crowded bar realized he was calling the newspaper, they got very quiet and started giving him hostile stares.
That's when he noticed, through an open door, the big bourré game in the back room.
Seems at the time The Morning Advocate had been doing a series on illegal gambling in some Acadiana parishes.
He called in a very short story before he headed quickly out the door to his car.
Treatment center
Father Dean Robins, of Covington, says, "My entry for best bar name comes from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
"The name is 'The Asylum.' Its motto is 'We’re here because we’re not all there.'"
Gentlemanly rocker
Martin St. Romain says, "The death of Little Richard brings back a memory from some years ago.
"When my wife and I were checking in at the New Orleans airport to attend a seminar in Georgia, in the check-in line before us was Little Richard with several of his band members, returning home from Jazz Fest.
"He looked at my wife and me, then approached me and introduced himself. I told him I knew who he was and appreciated his music; that I was in a local R&B band, etc.
"He then said we should move to the ticket counter in front of him, because it would take some time for all his entourage to check in and he didn’t want to delay us.
"I thanked him for his kindness and consideration, and never forgot it. A real gentleman."
Those Cajun names
Bill Young, of Scott, says, "Many years ago my wife Loretta was working in admissions at SLI, now UL Lafayette.
"They got a new employee from up north. He stated, 'You are messing with me; these names can’t be right: "Pat In" and "Pat Out."'
"My wife told him those were Cajun names: Patin and Patout."
Gentle reminders
The Tuesday mention of "Round Tuit" disks brings this remembrance from "Chas:"
"Once during my ventures into insurance sales, I was a Northwestern Mutual life insurance agent.
"The company, realizing that when agents tried to close a sale, the prospect would often say he would 'get around to it.'
"So they made disks on sticky paper, so that if a prospect made that objection, you could peel off one and paste it on his lapel.
"In effect, the sales person would be giving him a 'Round Tuit' to remind him to get around to it."
Special People Dept.
Bernice “Kitty” Thomas celebrated her 90th birthday Tuesday, May 12, at a parade in her honor. She is a 60-plus years resident of Scotlandville, moving from Woodville, Mississippi, in the 1940s. Her work history includes the Louisiana School for the Blind at Southern University. She is a member of Greater King David Baptist Church.
Aging process
"Cootsie from Slaughter" says, "Being an older retired person led to this discovery:
"The '5-second rule' (if you pick up dropped food from the floor within 5 seconds, it's OK to eat) seems to no longer apply to me!
"By the time I bend over far enough to pick up something I've dropped, the 5 seconds seem to have expired!"