As a former Istrouma High School cheerleader (my one claim to fame), I've gotten a great kick out of readers' recollections of high school and college cheers.
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, reminds us of a likely source of those genteel cheers some folks have been sending in:
"Lest we forget: Tom Lehrer, who wrote satirical songs in the 1950s when he wasn’t studying math at Harvard and teaching at MIT. He had one that began,
"Fight fiercely, Harvard!
Fight, fight, fight!
Demonstrate to them our skill.
Albeit they possess the might,
Nonetheless we have the will.
How shall we celebrate our victory?
We shall invite the whole team up for tea!
Hurl that spheroid down the field, and
Fight, fight, fight!"
Smarter cheering
Jamsie Treppendahl, of Baton Rouge, continues our examples of intellectually stimulating cheers:
"When I attended Rice University (1964-68), my favorite football cheer was:
“'Secant, Tangent, Cosine, Sine
Three Point One Four One Five Nine
Go Rice!'
"To this day I can recall the value of pi to 5 decimal points."
Cheerful Quakers
Katie Nachod's Thursday mention of an understated Quaker school's cheer: "Penn Charter, Penn Charter, try harder, try harder!" got these reactions:
T.W. says "Penn Charter was immediately recognizable to me, because it is the school in the hit '80s TV show 'The Goldbergs.'"
Rachel Wissner, of Baton Rouge, says, "The cheering got a little more vigorous, and more ironic, at the college level. My niece was an Earlham Quakers basketball team cheerleader for Earlham College, a Quaker college in Richmond, Indiana. She recalls this cheer:
"'Fight, fight, inner light; kill, Quakers, kill!
Beat 'em, knock 'em, kick 'em senseless!
Do it 'til we reach consensus.'"
Clever Scouts
Harry Simon, of Eunice, says, "Getting ready in advance for events brings to mind the story of the Boy Scout troop that opened a mechanic shop, specializing in fixing auto horns. They named the enterprise 'Beep Repaired.'"
No regrets
After I told of my dismay as a youngster when I couldn't afford an Austin-Healey 3000 sports car, I heard from George Couvillon, of Marksville:
"I raced my Austin-Healy 3000 on the roads of Madrid when I was in the Air Force.
"You expressed great regret at never owning such a beautiful machine.
"What you do not regret are the many hours spent underneath doing repair work. I spent about 80% of my time with the Healy turning wrenches, versus behind the wheel."
Chick magnet
"Your items about convertibles and love reminded me of the story my parents told," says Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville:
"My mom and dad attended Ohio State. My dad, a bit older, had served in World War II before attending college.
"My mom was in a sorority that mostly dated Betas, a popular men’s fraternity there. My dad was a Sigma Chi.
"Mutual friends wanted to fix them up for a date, but my mom said no, she didn’t want to go out with a Sigma Chi.
"Then it was mentioned he drove a little yellow convertible. She changed her mind — and hence I’m here writing to you."
Special People Dept.
— Eno Guillot Jr., of Covington, celebrates his 97th birthday Tuesday, August 31. He is a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He was a Times-Picayune distributor; his son Eno III is a circulation manager with The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.
— Lucille Scheurer, of St. Helena Parish, celebrates her 94th birthday Tuesday, August 31. She was a long-time nurse at East Jefferson Hospital. She has been a volunteer at God’s Storehouse in Amite for more than 20 years. God’s Storehouse, operated by Area Churches Team Services, assists residents of northern Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes.
— Fred and Carma Reid, of Metairie, celebrate their 76th anniversary Tuesday, August 31.
— Brooks and Kay Franklin, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary Tuesday, August 31.
Aloha, ha!
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, jumps into our discussion of unusual pronunciations:
"I remember a radio commercial from the '60s with a comedy skit, 'The Question Man:'
“'That last question was from Fred Jones of Honolulu, Hawaii.'
“'Havaii.'
“'What?'
“'Havaii; it’s pronounced Havaii. Next question.'
“'This comes from Jane Smith of Valla Valla, Vashington.'”