From our "Life can be humbling" file comes this tale from Eddie Cole, of Blairsville, Georgia:
"Many years ago, while stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, I was invited to a Christmas conference in Dallas by some LSU friends who were there.
"Since the opening night featured a banquet, I decided to show up in my 'dress blues,' which I rarely got to use.
"I thought I looked like General Patton.
"Stopping at the front desk to get directions, an elderly lady asked me to help her with her bags, which I did.
"When she tipped me two bits, I realized she didn't think I was a high-ranking military officer (which I wasn't!). She thought I was the hotel's bellhop!"
Our condiment
Glenda Cearnal says after reading our discussion of ways to pronounce mayonnaise, she recalled this incident:
"When I first met my husband, a native of Houston, on our first lunch date we ordered hamburgers.
"I asked for 'mynez' on mine. He looked at me, not having any idea what I had just said, and asked, 'You want what?'
"OK, hubby, I know you read this today — and of course you didn’t mention that your bride of 45 years had it right!
"'Mynez' is actually closer to the authentic pronunciation of the word in the French language. What do Texans know about the French language?
"By the way, Smiley, I’m from Plaquemine, not NOLA, but we said 'mynez' too!"
Root BOOM!
Mickey Christensen, of Baton Rouge, adds to our stories of homemade hooch:
"Many moons ago, when we lived in Ponchatoula, my mother would make wine from strawberries and other fruits, and would also make and bottle alcoholic root beer.
"We did not have A/C in those days, just an attic fan. One warm night she put a lot of bottles of root beer in the utility room.
"At about midnight it sounded like we were at war. The bottles were popping and spraying root beer all over everything.
"We hosed the room down the next morning.
"The bottom line is: be sure fermentation is done before bottling."
Fishing for disaster
Brot Capers, of Baton Rouge, addresses a recent comment about fishing:
"If you think fishing is a safe sport, you've never been fishing with me.
"When I was a kid my dad, uncle, cousin, and I would fish in a small bateau.
"I was never great at casting lures. Often my lure would get snagged on limbs, branches, and underwater obstacles. To retrieve my lure, we moved the boat toward the snag.
"Banks in the spillway are interesting. More than once, I encountered wasp nests, alligators, and snakes.
"It is entertaining (to others) to see the results of a snake drop from a limb into your boat.
"I seldom had dull or safe moments while fishing."
'Maters and more
While most participants in our tomato sandwich seminar agree that the classic sandwich consists of only sliced tomatoes and lots of mayo on white bread, some readers advocate variations:
— Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "While growing up in the Frozen Nawth (northeast Illinois), our tomato season was weeks to months behind Louisiana's.
"Once planted, all I could think about was enjoying the first BLT of the season.
"But now I have a better appreciation of the art of producing the ultimate BLT — lightly toasted sourdough bread, Duke's mayonnaise, sliced room temperature garden tomatoes, crisp Romaine lettuce, freshly cracked black pepper, and warm bacon. Wear a bib, or have plenty of napkins.
"I think y'all have taken ALL the Northern out of me!"
— Enid Bardes, of Metairie, says, "I can't imagine a tomato sandwich without a layer of crisp green lettuce. That lettuce will keep the tomato slices from sliding up to your elbow. It adds class to the entire procedure."