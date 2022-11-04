Dear Smiley: It was 1959. Picture an 8-year-old boy sitting on the floor in front of the family TV with his treasured silver dollars.
Linoleum floors; one old, noisy window unit and an attic fan to cool the house. But we had a Zenith TV with the new-fangled "Space Command Remote!" WE WERE RICH!
While playing with my coins, the TV suddenly came on. Not making the connection, I continued playing, and the TV went silent. Off, then on, then muted. Or channels up and down. All random, as the ultrasound receiver reacted to the different sounds of the dropping coins.
I learned to drop them discreetly, and messed with my family: changing channels, muting, or turning the TV off or on.
After a few days my dad said he was packing up the TV and returning it, blaming the "stupid new technology!"
I quickly confessed and got in big trouble, but it was worth it! Especially since that new TV was staying.
LES "POPS" CALVIN
Kenner
"Come in, Atlanta"
Dear Smiley: In grad school in Athens, Georgia, 50 years ago, my roommate and I would travel around the dorms to find a vacant TV room.
Then we would hook up our rabbit ears, point them toward Atlanta, and watch Star Trek.
Later, when we moved to a trailer outside of town, one of us would have to sit on the kitchen table holding the rabbit ears. So we bought a UHF antenna.
In exchange for being allowed to hook up to it, the boys next door shinnied up a pole and aimed it toward Atlanta for us.
NANCY VAN DEN AKKER
New Orleans
Jet man
Dear Smiley: Another Jerry Lee Lewis story:
Jerry Lee was going to fly from his north Louisiana home to Baton Rouge to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of fame.
Arrangements had been made for a custom King Air to round-trip the great performer that night, but everything came to halt when he and his wife arrived at the Ferriday airport and saw the plane land for the trip.
Jerry Lee, who had become accustomed to jet travel, told his wife, "Get back in the limo, honey, and let’s go back home."
He then muttered the famous line: "Jerry Lee don’t fly no prop jobs."
DAVID FAULK
Lafayette
A Memphis view
Dear Smiley: I grew up in Memphis, during the era of Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Jerry Lee was so jealous of Elvis, he would get drunk and make a fool of himself at Graceland, which he did many times.
Most of us had no respect for him. We never thought he would live to 87 and Elvis would die so young at 42.
Jerry Lee was not at all popular back then. His marriage to his young cousin disgusted everyone.
Just wanted to clear up what Memphis people thought of Jerry Lee Lewis.
ANN PURNELL COLLOM
Kenner
Freddie and Doc
Dear Smiley: When former LSU and PGA golfer Freddie Haas played in the Cajun Classic in Lafayette in 1957, I saw him in the pro shop discussing the merits of Dr. Tichenor's Antiseptic with a few fellow golfers.
He may have been the first pro golfer to have a product sponsor other than shoes or clubs, or he may have had stock in Dr. Tichenor's.
He was a tall, elegant man, and is famous for his first PGA tour win, when as an amateur at the Memphis Invitational he broke Byron Nelson's streak of 11 straight victories.
He won the NCAA individual championship in 1937, his senior year at LSU.
EDDIE MOUTON
Lafayette
Going, going, gone
Dear Smiley: In my short lifetime, things that have gone by the wayside include:
Rolled-down windows
Dialed phones
Removing hats indoors
Drive-in movies
Car hops
I'm sure you and your readers can remember many more.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge