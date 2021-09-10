Dear Smiley: Once, when I was on a train in France with friend Boquet from Terrebonne Parish, we shared a compartment with two young English ladies.
We found a woman's purse, so we called the porter and had some conversation with him about it.
After he left with it, one of the English girls said to me, "Sir, do you mind if I ask where you two gentlemen are from? You speak English to each other with an unusual American accent, and you speak French to the porter as though you were Frenchmen!"
I explained to her that we came from a strange, unusual place called "Louisiana."
PETER BOURGEOIS
Opelousas
Uncommon language
Dear Smiley: I moved from Baton Rouge several years ago, but remain in contact with my hometown through The Advocate e-edition, and continue to read your column.
Several years ago, I went on an overseas trip with a dear friend to the country of her birth.
One day, confident in my command of the language and in understanding the local dialect, I went on an excursion alone.
To my surprise and dismay, it took me three attempts to order a bottle of water from two young women behind a snack bar. I was in England!
ALICE COMISH
Columbia, South Carolina
That's equality?
Dear Smiley: Propaganda in the Soviet Union emphasized the equality of woman, with celebrations of International Women’s Day on March 8.
But in the parking lot of our Moscow apartment block in the 1960s, it was Tonya, the "janitress," who had to shovel snow into the scoop operated by men who just sat in their dump trucks.
The photo on The Advocate’s front page Wednesday looks the same: Lori is dragging leaves and branches while her husband sits in a truck pulling levers for the pickup claw.
HENRY BRADSHER
Baton Rouge
One swell yell
Dear Smiley: About your Sept. 2 note from Shooter Mullins on "Go for a sco …," I believe the original yell was:
"Kick de ball up in de air
They may be big
But we don't scare.
Hit dem high and hit dem low
Get the ball
And try to sco."
WINSOR "WINDY" HARMON
Crowley
(Crowley High, 1954)
Hold it!
Dear Smiley: For many years I have wondered why the LSU band plays "Hold that Tiger" at football games.
Shouldn't the band from the opposing school play that one?
ROGER WAGGONER
Lafayette
Dear Roger: When "Tiger Rag" was introduced in 1917 by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band of New Orleans, it didn't have lyrics. Harry DeCosta added lyrics in 1931, and the Mills Brothers sang them. They were "Hold that tiger," "Where's that tiger?," "Here's that tiger," and "There's that tiger," repeated over and over. So there's more to it than just holding the tiger.
Historical figure
Dear Smiley: A girl I knew while I attended LSU in the early '70s had just moved into a new apartment in Tigerland.
I asked her the location of the apartment, and she told me that the complex was on "Yatle Street."
I must have had a confused look on my face, because she started to spell the street name for me. As she started: "Y-a-t-i…" I began to laugh.
I had to explain to her who Y.A. Tittle was.
BROT CAPERS
Baton Rouge
Hot pursuit
Dear Smiley: Ida made me think about Gustav. My friend at Entergy called me the evening after the storm hit looking for a fork lift. He had equipment and supplies coming in to set up a tent city. Trucks were backed up, and lifts wouldn't be there until the next day.
I told him I would bring mine. My son gave me a ride to get it.
Fork lifts drive better on the road in reverse. I saw a policeman as I left the shop and asked him to escort me on the two-mile drive.
I was doing 8 mph backwards on the highway. Son Jess sent his brother Ben a picture and told him, "Dad is in a high speed chase; the cops are after him."
J.B. CASTAGNOS
Donaldsonville
Groaner of the Week
Dear Smiley: Why do Hell's Angels wear leather? Because chiffon wrinkles too easily.
MARVIN BORGMEYER
Baton Rouge