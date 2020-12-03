I must be in an especially silly mood, because this story had me laughing so loud I scared the cat.
Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says, "My wife, from Canada, told me about a sign which seems perfectly logical in Canada, but might seem a bit over the top here in Louisiana.
"It says, 'Do not let moose lick your vehicle!'
"It seems moose like the taste of salt from winter roads, but the coating from road chemicals, or paints, combined with road salt, is toxic to moose.
"Oh well, something else to be concerned about!"
Thanks, kids
More ways young folks view adults:
- M. Morris says, "When I married my husband, he was a widower with three children. The youngest, Jack, was 4. As we rode around town, he asked if the world was in black and white when I grew up."
- Edna Marie C. Sevin, of Houma, says, "In the early ’70s I began substituting to help a neighbor who needed to miss teaching during a family crisis.
"When I entered the seventh grade home room the first day, the students and I began getting to know each other.
"One young man asked me, 'How old are you?' Feeling confident they could judge my real age, I smartly replied that I was 59.
"The response was truly astounding to my ego: 'You’re the first teacher willing to tell us her age!'
"I was 34."
Freedom to rant
Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, comments on readers' rants about language:
"What? An open rant? Oh boy! I’m in:
"First: ‘Had a smile on his/her face.' Oh please; where else can you smile? Eyes twinkle, etc. Hardly ever a smile on the elbow or left shin.
"Second: 'Decimate' actually means one-tenth. It does not mean ‘destroy.’ It’s what the Romans did when the troops didn’t perform well. Every 10th man was, well, decimated.
"Thank you for the opportunity to feel useful. I feel much better now."
Glad we could help, Margaret. Therapy is one of our missions. Your bill for this session is on its way.
By the way, column contributor Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, also pointed out the common misuse of "decimate."
The rant goes on
Z David Deloach, of St. Francisville, says, "I can live with the 'It's like it was blue' statement, as it gives me an entertaining moment to advise that it is not 'like blue' — it really is blue.
"But the use of 'yea, no' to respond to a statement or question I have made drives me absolutely nuts. 'Yea, no, I understand what you are saying.' Do you really?"
Advocate detective
Audrey F. Schilling says when she called The Advocate to complain about not getting her paper in the morning, she was able to speak to Larry, her carrier, about it.
"This Advocate angel diligently managed to solve this problem: a person was picking up my papers, and simply 'forgot' to ring my doorbell asking permission!
"I apologized to Larry for complaining: anyone who is out at 3 a.m. to deliver papers deserves great appreciation."
Special People Dept.
- Rocco Ruggiero, of Jefferson, celebrates his 100th birthday Sunday, Dec. 6. He is a World War II veteran.
- Lillian "Sue" Powell Poirot, of Lafayette, celebrates her 98th birthday Saturday, Dec. 5. She was born in New Orleans and raised in Bucktown subdivision.
- N.E. "Pete" Heine, of Baker, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, Dec. 4. He served as mayor of Baker for 27 years and parish manager of West Feliciana Parish for seven years. He served four years in the Air Force, participating in the Berlin Air Lift, and as crew chief on a Saber jet during the Korean War.
A former streaker?
Andy Maverick says, "In your Saturday column, Mr. Prust wrote that you can find out how powerful government is by 'walking around in public without clothes.'
"You don’t suppose that was a remembrance of things past, do you?"
I'm not sure, Andy. I once attended a Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball with Daryel Prust, and he remained clothed during the event. I think.