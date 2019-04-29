Willie Price, of New Iberia, tells of a Carnival mishap in New Orleans:
"While I was a member of the Zulu Club in the late 1990s, we marshaled floats and personal vehicles in the same area.
"When we got back after the ride to the marshaling area, there was a float parked next to my car. As I approached the car, I saw a giant head of Ronald Reagan on the ground next to my crushed front fender.
"I asked a couple of members to witness it, then called my insurance company to report the damage to my car.
"The agent put me on hold, and I immediately thought, 'I bet she is telling her co-workers, "Hey everybody, I'm putting this call on speaker so you all can hear this drunken fool at Mardi Gras in New Orleans saying a giant Ronald Reagan head fell on his car,"'
"I had to laugh at that thought as well."
A matter of trust
Bill Potter shares this boyhood memory of a hometown bank:
"During summers in the early 1960s in Bogalusa, we would sometimes ride our bicycles to Washington Bank around its 2 p.m. closing time.
"We would lean our bikes on the wall (unlocked of course) and go inside to see the head teller. She would let us take a $50 bag of pennies without paying for it.
"We would drape the bag over the handlebars and ride to my house. There we would set up my mother's card table, spread out the coins and search for Indian heads, steel cents, valuable dates, etc.
"The next morning we would be back at the bank at 9 a.m. with the bag and a couple of dollars and change for the pennies we kept. A true honor system.
"In 1964, that same bank sponsored me as a delegate to Pelican Boys State."
Agony of de feet
Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville was reminded of this incident by tales of "seafood in luggage" mishaps:
"One summer when I was 15, my family went on a road trip and made several stops at conventions my dad needed to attend.
"One of the first was in Minneapolis, where at a buffet dinner pickled pigs’ feet were offered. I was grossed out by them, and my dad bet me $5 I’d eat one before we left town.
"He surreptitiously chopped part of one very finely and hid it in a napkin (with my mother’s collusion), planning on sneaking it into something else I’d eat later.
"In the meantime (unbeknownst to her) he hid it in my mother’s suitcase.
"When we left for Chicago, the suitcases were tied to the car roof — exposed to the hot summer sun for a good eight hours.
"When my mother opened her suitcase in Chicago, we all remembered the bet. I got my $5 — and my mom got a new wardrobe and suitcase!"
Chester's air force
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says our story about former St. Mary Parish Sheriff Chester Baudoin landing his seaplane behind the courthouse in Bayou Teche "reminded me of stories he told me about landing his floatplane on the hard-surfaced airstrip and a wheeled aircraft in the floatplane's canal!
"I said, 'Chester, how could you do that?'
"His response: 'I fly so much, sometimes I forget what I’m flying!'"
Golf ball mystery
Buck Myhand says, "My friend Jerry invited me to travel from Thibodaux to New Orleans to play golf at the English Turn course.
"On the 9th hole, I was walking to the green when I noticed a ball in the water. When I retrieved it I noticed the name 'Glenn Joe' on it.
"I told Jerry, 'There is only one 'Glenn Joe' in south Louisiana; he is from Napoleonville and plays at Bayou Side Golf Club.'
"The next time I went to Napoleonville I stopped at the club, saw Glenn Joe and gave him the ball.
"His said it was his ball — but he had not played English Turn! He said he had played the TPC course in Avondale, and lost two balls there."