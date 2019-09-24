Tiger Truck Stop's Caspar the camel, one of the animal attractions at the truck stop, looks no worse for wear, sen Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Grosse Tete. Last week when a Florida truck driver and her husband crawled into a camel's enclosure at the truck stop, the camel sat on the woman, who used her teeth to bite the camel's testicles to escape. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman's husband threw doggy treats under Caspar the camel's fence, which is about 6 feet high. The lady encountered trouble after entering the enclosure to retrieve the dog.