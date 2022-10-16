Some childhood memories involving early TV sets:
Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, says he's been reading about days before TV sets had remote controls; when tube TVs needed to warm up before they came on:
"I was the 'get up and change the channel' child.
"We lived in the middle of 'no man’s land' in North Carolina, with no close TV stations. One of my favorite things, during the early '70s, was watching Saturday morning cartoons.
"To get them, I was the designated 'roof monkey' who climbed up and rotated the antenna until someone yelled directions.
"We had a few neighbors who had fancy rotary antennas that did this maneuver without having to climb to the roof, but not us.
"Of course, a few years later came cable TV."
Public Service Dept.
James Orgeron points out one way this column serves a useful purpose: keeping readers informed about important holidays:
"I just happen to have a bag of Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Toffee Truffle, to have one after cookies with my morning coffee.
"On Friday I read in your column that it was National Real Sugar Day.
"Instead of one, I had four. I celebrate holidays, and can hardly wait for it again next year! Please keep us posted."
Floats like a rock
Cindy Moran says, "I can enlarge on Linda Shaffer's experience with LSU's swimming test in the Friday column:
"Entering LSU in 1956 as a non-swimmer, I was also required to sign up for swimming in physical education.
"Linda fails to mention that the Huey Long pool was outdoors, surrounded by a balcony populated by interested onlookers.
"Unable to pass the swim test the first nine weeks, I managed a B by acing the written test. Back in the pool next March (brrr!) I managed to swim the length on my back using the old-fashioned frog kick.
"Belated thanks to instructors who had to rescue me several times. And, trust me, I have not been back in a pool since."
Nice People Dept.
Jim Mayer explains, "Sukkot is the joyous Jewish festival celebrating the end of 40 years of wandering, and the harvest season.
"Rabbi Peretz Kazen, Chabad rabbi in Baton Rouge, built an open structure called a 'sukkah,' used to dine in where you can see the sky.
"He also made a portable one and loaded it in a pickup truck. He went to LSU, set it down and gave food and refreshments to students.
"Going home on Bluebonnet, the sukkah blew off the truck. Kind drivers stopped and helped him put it back in the truck.
"A kind deed rewarded with another kind deed."
Kids in love
Mike Blouin, of Baton Rouge, says, "When Di Anne and I attended our grandson's wedding near Houston, at the reception the DJ called married couples to the dance floor.
"As music played, he called for those married less than 10 years to exit; then 20 years, etc.
"Since we've been married 62 years, we smugly awaited the prize.
"We came in second!"
Special People Dept.
— Peter Ulysse Prevost, of Covington, celebrated his 95th birthday Oct. 8. He grew up in Baldwin.
— Gerry and Marie Perret, of Slidell, celebrated 69 years of marriage Oct. 4.
The winner!
Congratulations to Dennie Williams, of Alexandria, who won my Thursday contest involving the appearance of Bosco chocolate syrup on "Seinfeld."
Dennie's winning entry:
"Bosco was George Costanza’s secret PIN code he used and refuses to tell anyone.
"He told Mr. Peterman’s mom while she lay on her sick bed, and this is the last word she uttered.
"Also, a man gets his sleeve caught in an ATM and George is forced to reveal his secret code, 'Bosco.'"
Dennie receives my grand prize, a copy of my book, "Best of Smiley." (Prizes don't get any grander than that!)