Kenny Greig, of New Iberia, tells of a "favor" from a plumber:
"In the '90s I played cards with a gentleman from Opelousas. One evening he related this story.
"Mim was building his dream house. One of his pet peeves with the old house was that the warm water in the shower turned cold whenever hot water was used in another part of the house.
"So he instructed the contractor to have the plumbing circle the entire house in a loop, to ensure there would never be a drop in water pressure in the shower.
"No more than a week into the new house, Mim was in the shower, and the warm water turned cold.
"He jumps out of the shower and calls the contractor, who in turn calls the plumber.
"The plumber responded, 'You tell that man he should be grateful. Copper tubing is very expensive, and I saved him a lot of money.'
"I assume for some, gratitude comes in the form of a cold shower."
Watch them wilt
For some reason, most of the stories about LSU-Ole Miss football games I've received involve games the Tigers won.
For instance, Chapman Morgan, of Santa Maria, California, recalls this one:
"Alex 'Sonny' Chapman's account of the 'wilted' Ole Miss rooting section brought to mind another LSU-Ole Miss game in 1964.
"LSU, trailing 10-3, recovered a fumble on the Ole Miss 47 with five minutes to go, and scored when quarterback Billy Ezell hit Billy Masters with a 19-yard pass, making it 10-9.
"Ole Miss band members in gray, directly below me, were waving red flags and going crazy.
"Then everyone in Tiger Stadium went crazy and commenced yelling, 'We want two! We want two!'
"The place really went crazy when it became evident that LSU was going for two!
"Ezell hit Doug Moreau with a pass that gave them the game, 11-10. Absolute pandemonium!
"It was just like the game Sonny Chapman witnessed in 1972.
"I likened the scene below me to a red petunia patch that suddenly wilted and just disappeared."
Yeah, I saw Pete
Speaking of LSU football, Tim Cummings says, "There is a story going around that when Billy Cannon reached the Pearly Gates, St. Peter recognized him and said that he, too, was in Tiger Stadium in 1959 during Billy's 89 yard run."
Human touch
Comments about the way price scanners are replacing people in stores brought this story from Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, who indicates all is not lost in the Robots vs. Humans war:
"Also disliking self checkout, I was in line at a big box store. A nice young lady, obviously noting my gray hair, said, 'I’ll be glad to help you with self checkout.'
"I told her I didn’t use them because I was afraid the stores would eventually fire all the cashiers and, besides, I preferred to deal with people.
"She replied, 'I am a people. Come on.' So we went."
That's show biz
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "The story about silent movies reminded me of my dad, who passed away at 100 in 2011.
"He remembered the silent movies, and paying five cents or less to watch them.
"He said music was provided by a Victrola, or someone playing the organ or a piano.
"The music usually didn’t match the movie, but just watching it was a special treat.
"Guess it was kind of like all the electronic gadgetry of today!"
Special People Dept.
- Helen Hebert, of The Haven at Windermere in Baton Rouge, celebrated her 95th birthday on Friday, June 29.
- Joe and Sybil Boudreaux, of Ventress, celebrate 69 years of marriage on Monday, July 2.
Marketing 101
Marsha R. came across this story for the computer age, titled "Password from a Well-Run Business:"
"I was doing an overnight at a hotel away from home. So I took my computer down to the bar to do some data entries.
"I sat down at the bar and asked the bartender, ‘What’s the Wifi password?’
"Bartender: 'You need to buy a drink first.'
"Me: 'OK, I’ll have a beer.'
"After I paid $8 for a draft beer, I asked him, 'What’s the Wifi password?'
"The bartender replied, 'youneedtobuyadrinkfirst' — no spaces and all lower case.'"