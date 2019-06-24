Alex Crochet, of Abbeville, joins our outhouse discussion with what might be a "rural legend," but is still a good story:
"Since we are talking about outhouses, I thought this appropriate. In early 1940 a tornado hit Pierre Part. The story goes that a guy named Clabert was using the outhouse during the storm, near his home on T-Bayou Cimtiere (near the Catholic church).
"It seems the storm picked up the outhouse, with him in it, pitching it into the swamp. During the flight, he said, he saw the top of cypress trees through the hole, and knew he was in trouble.
"Supposedly, he only sustained a broken limb from the subsequent crash."
Rules of marbles
Lee Faucette, of Baton Rouge, says, "Letters about playing marbles at recess in the 1950s brought back fond memories of Lakeview School in New Orleans and its dirt playground.
"Marbles had unwritten rules (which we abided) and magic.
"You had to announce and agree whether you were playing for 'keepzies' or 'funzies.' Your shooter was called a 'taw.' A player was not required to surrender his shooter — he could surrender any other marble in his pocket or pouch to the winner.
"If you shot out of turn, and a competitor shouted, 'Burntz your shot!', you had to sit out a turn and surrender one marble.
"An 'agate' was a special shooter that was beautiful and almost unbreakable. There was 'bolo,' a large marble; 'steely,' a stainless steel ball bearing, and 'irony,' an iron ball bearing.
“‘Gris-gris' was invoked when a player was about to shoot. You held your hand over his head and rubbed your thumb and index finger together, whispering, 'Gris-gris.' It usually hexed the shot."
Plenty of paper
Rick Marshall's comments will be understood by folks who use these drugstores:
"As a senior citizen, I am always looking for ways to save money on my meds.
"I use CVS, and while I can't say that the drugs are less expensive, after picking up a half-dozen prescriptions I can now wallpaper the kitchen with the receipts."
Mr. Question Man
Mickey Christensen comments on a previous submission about pithy sayings seen in a coffeehouse by his Istrouma High classmate, Oscar Lofton:
"Oscar triggered some thoughts that I am sending to you for your readers to think about.
- "How important does a person have to be to be considered assassinated rather than just murdered?
- "What disease did cured ham have before being cured?
- "If corn oil is made from corn and peanut oil made from peanuts, what is baby oil made from?
- "How come you never hear father-in-law jokes?"
Special People Dept.
- Irene LeBlanc, of Covington, celebrates her 100th birthday Tuesday, June 25.
- Glenn and Lena Mistretta Robert, of Donaldsonville, celebrated their birthdays and anniversary. On Sunday, June 23, Glenn was 92 and Lena was 90. Their 70th anniversary was June 8.
- Patricia and Bill Bailey celebrated their 66th anniversary June 13.
Mountain country
Mike Nola, of Baton Rouge, says, "Brother Eldon Crifasi (former Catholic High teacher) was in town recently for a visit from his retirement home in Pascoag, Rhode Island.
"One night, Mary and I were leaving a function at Catholic High and we were driving him to his favorite gathering spot in Baton Rouge, Coffee Call.
"As we were approaching the intersection of Acadian Thruway and Hundred Oaks, he tells us, 'You know, this is the highest elevation in Baton Rouge — 57 feet above sea level. If there is a flood, this is where you want to be.'
"Being one of his former inquisitive students, I asked him how did he know this fact. He said Steve Fourrier, another former student of his, told him.
"Even at his incredible age of 97, he is still teaching and sharing his knowledge and good will. The man never fails to amaze me.
"P.S.: He also told me I ought to share this fact with you. He said it might help keep your column going."