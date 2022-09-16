Dear Smiley: Seeing stories of dance halls with corn meal on the floors reminds me of when I was younger.
My parents would bring us kids to the Bright Star, a dance hall way "down da bayou" below Boudreaux Canal.
Big windows open; tables set up; benches lined along the walls. The people who owned the place would spread the corn meal, and sometimes talcum powder, so the people waltzing could glide across the floor.
Us kids would drink a pop and eat some chips, and the older folks would sip on a beer or a highball or two.
We would get excited when a cousin would be called to the stage and sing a song with the band.
As the night got late, us kids would fall asleep on the benches.
No more days like that, Smiley.
YOGI NAQUIN
Bayou Blue
Dancing and more
Dear Smiley: In its heyday the Southern Club in Opelousas was widely known for good music, passionate dancers, the smoothest dance floor in the South, and frequent fights.
Corn meal was responsible for the dance floor's reputation and the passion of the dancers. It was so important that the dance floor was “dusted” before the band started, during intermission, and after every fight that resulted in people wrestling or getting knocked out and landing on the dance floor.
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Human hearing aid
Dear Smiley: Seeing Donald Landaiche's letter reminded me of a story about his dad, Allen "Doc," my father-in-law Mike, and me.
Back in the '80s, Doc had a boat, and took Mike and me to Cocodrie to catch speckled trout.
Those marathon days started early and ended late, with a long round trip drive in his single-cab pickup truck.
As the youngest (mid-30s), I sat in the middle, deferring shotgun to Mike. Doc did the driving.
Both Doc and Mike were a bit hearing challenged, so I would spend the trip repeating what each of them said to each other.
I can still hear them both asking me, "What did he say?" I would repeat, the other would answer, then the other would say, "What did he say?"
After a 100 miles or so of this, I would be suggesting quiet time or seat changes. But next trip, it would be right back to the same thing. And I wouldn't change any of it. Great times, and I am so grateful to have been included!
ALAN R. CRNKO
Holden
The littlest chef
Dear Smiley: Regarding comments about wonderful childhood foods:
I was 5 or 6, raising lima beans on the chain link fence outside my window in Gentilly.
I had seen my mom cook vegetables in a small aluminum pot over the open flame of our gas stove. So when I harvested the beans, I used that pot and built a small campfire in the backyard.
I remember the fresh limas as being tasty. But when my friend Ariane, 60 years later and out of the blue, says, “The best lima beans I ever ate were the ones you cooked when we were little kids,” I knew my memory was correct!
But from then on, Mom said, "Cook indoors!"
PEG USNER
Mandeville
Theft proof
Dear Smiley: While identity theft has become a tragedy for many, I am not concerned. I feel any fool willing to steal my identity will pay me to take it back in short order.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge
Famous Eddie
Dear Smiley: I recently attended the "Eddie Cole Classic" cross country meet in Thibodaux. The meet celebrated a program I began 46 years ago and coached for 32 years.
Ironically, most of the conversations focused on the fact that I had been published in Smiley Anders' column several times, not cross country. Your influence ranges from north Georgia to south Louisiana!
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia