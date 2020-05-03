To while away the hours while stuck at home, readers have been adapting songs to our current situation.
Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge, came up with this version of "Ol' Man River:"
"I get weary
Sick of hidin'
I'm tired of Zoomin'
But scared of dying
And COVID-19
It just keeps rolling along."
Stay-at-homilies
- From Mariano Hinojosa: "Me: Alexa, what's the weather this weekend?"
"Alexa: It doesn't matter — you're not going anywhere."
- From Algie Petrere: "Self-isolating is all about having balance. Some days I do several loads of laundry, clean the kitchen, make the bed, mop the floors and cook dinner.
"Other days, I eat a box of Oreos and call it a day."
- From Katie Nachod: "I overslept this morning, and was late getting to the living room."
- From Karen Poirrier, a haiku:
"Hopefulness inspired
Abundant blessings counted
Joy found in giving"
Culture shock
Frances Billeaud says, "When my family moved from California to Lafayette in the early '50s, I had to learn Cajun expressions new to me.
"They called our family 'Les Americans,' which gives you some idea of what they thought about us!
"When I caught on to the lingo, it was easier to converse. Examples of things that confused me about their English expressions include 'Were you married as a bride?' and 'Do you save the dishes?' (meaning after you wash and dry them, do you put them back in the cabinets?) and 'Cut the lights!' (meaning turn the lights off) and 'Pass for me' (meaning come by and pick me up).
"There was 'Go make dodo' meaning go to sleep. And my Cajun neighbors often exclaimed 'Keeyah!' which was meant to convey 'Wow!' or 'Amazing' or 'Outlandish.'"
New Orleans version
Speaking of Cajun expressions, Edwin Fleischmann says former Times-Picayune columnist Angus Lind "once wrote a column dedicated to what he called 'gras doo,' that messy substance that accumulates on your shoe soles when you go to Mardi Gras parades."
Eww, gross!
The gunk on New Orleans streets during Carnival doesn't just get on shoe soles.
I once saw a lady fall in the gutter on Canal Street during the Bacchus parade while wrestling for beads with another parade watcher.
The folks with her started practicing "social distancing" many years before it was mandated…
End game
Basil Hendry adds to our list of songs appropriate for these times with a 1970 tune by Chicago.
"This 1970 song about hopes of ending the Vietnam War certainly fits with today's hopes of ending the pandemic soon."
The song: "It Better End Soon."
Special People Dept.
Lucille Hughes, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 94th birthday Sunday, May 3.
Studebaker memories
Ward Oliver says, "I was reading 'Pickles' in Saturday's comics, and see that Earl has a Studebaker. How I miss the days when you could identify a car by just looking at it!"
Which reminds me
I'm old enough to recall when Studebaker's futuristic design inspired jokes from Bob Hope and others about not being able to tell whether it was going or coming.
Then there was the Hudson, said to resemble an upside down bathtub.
As a kid, I took pride in being able to quickly identify cars — Buick had those holes in the side of the hood, Pontiac had those chrome strips running down the hood, Plymouth had that sailing-ship hood ornament, etc.
One of the joys of watching the old black-and-white movies on TCM is being able once more play that "name the car" game.
Color him fearful
Alex Chapman, of Ville Platte, says as a kid he liked the snake section of the World Book Encyclopedia, and remembered "the little jingle about how to tell the red, yellow and black deadly coral snake from the 'friendly' banded king snake with the same colors:
"'Red on yellow, kill a fella;' 'red on black, friend of Jack.'
"I’d like to know if anyone actually used that jingle upon seeing a red, black and yellow snake. Probably just hollered 'Snake!' and had their minds go blank.
"If his last name is Snake, I don’t care what his first name is.”