Watching scaled-back New Year's festivities in Times Square and counting down to midnight (made it all the way to 10:30 p.m.!), I recalled a New York story from Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, about her recent trip there:
"While dining at an Italian restaurant in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, recently, I met a server, Denise, who asked me for my ID before fulfilling my request for an Italian margarita.
"She noticed I wasn't carrying a purse, and humorously chided me to prove that I'd entered the 'age of wisdom.'
"I asked her at what age does a person enter the 'age of wisdom,' to which she responded, 'When you step off the subway, throw your arms upward and yell, “I LOVE NEW YORK!” ’
"According to Denise, visitors doing so reminds New Yorkers to appreciate all the city offers, despite having to wear face masks and maintain social distancing."
My New York story
The above mention of New York reminds me of a "Why I love New York" story I tell at least once a year.
When I covered business news for The Advocate many years ago, I went to New York to interview Wall Street analysts about energy issues affecting Louisiana industries.
I arrived on Sunday afternoon for the Monday meetings, so I had time for dinner and an off-Broadway play in Greenwich Village that had received a favorable mention from The New Yorker.
I found a little steakhouse next to the theater where I was the only customer at that early hour. At the bar was a big red-faced, white-haired Irishman, watching a Jets game on TV.
I joined him, ordered a martini, and watched the game. After he asked where I was from, he said, "Oh, Saints fan, right?"
I confessed to following a team that was coming off seasons when it won 2-4 games regularly.
When I finished my martini, he sat another one in front of me.
Since I hadn't ordered one, I looked at him in confusion.
He grinned and said, "This one's on the house. Any poor devil who's a Saints fan deserves a break now and then."
And that's why I love New York.
Creative distancing
Faye Talbot says Jackson United Methodist Church, like many others, is spacing out occupation of its pews to ensure social distancing during the pandemic.
She sent a photo of a pew with its entrance barred by blue tape. On the tape is this note:
"We'll gather at the river. The beautiful, the beautiful river.
"This is not a river. Move along."
Long first step
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, agrees with other flying folks that "Southwest Airlines' flight attendants had the cutest instructions in their presentation."
Here's one he recalls from the days just before smoking on planes was entirely banned:
"Secondhand smoke is very dangerous, so if you must light up I'll have to ask you to step outside."
Happy returns
Alison Rhorer offers "a big thank you to the wonderful people at Tractor Supply in Plaquemine.
"After losing my necklace made from my dad's rifle sharpshooter medal, these nice people helped me look for it throughout the store and parking lot.
"I got a call from Rebecca later to tell me it had been found and was waiting for me in the safe. Made me a very happy lady."
A Tiger bridge?
Bo Bres, of Brusly, reading about the search for ways to fund a new bridge in Baton Rouge to alleviate daily traffic congestion, says his wife had this idea:
"Name it 'The LSU Tiger Bridge' and get the legions of loyal fans to contribute. It could be painted purple and gold (or tiger striped) and lit up majestically at night like the stadium. Maybe skyboxes could be added to generate extra revenue."
Special People Dept.
Joseph W. "Bill" Carmena Jr., of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 92nd birthday Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Attention, thieves
Louise Adcock, of Lafayette, tells of a successful disposal effort:
"When we replaced the refrigerator, we put the old one on the street with a sign, 'Free.'
"It remained there for weeks. I substituted a sign, '$250.'
"It was gone that night."