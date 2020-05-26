Cheryl Gaudin has this "kids saying funny things" story:
"My granddaughter, Avery, attended a preschool in Lafitte owned and operated by a retired school teacher affectionately known as 'Miss Bea.'
"One day while the children were outside for playtime, Avery happened to step into an ant pile.
"She ran to Miss Bea, who tried to console her. She told Avery she would put alcohol on the ant bites to help, but it would burn for a moment.
"When Avery was picked up from school that day, she told her mom about the incident with the ant pile, and that Miss Bee made it better by putting some 'Margarita' on the ant bites."
Taps and tears
Surfing through Facebook on Memorial Day, I came across videos of two Baton Rouge friends, both fine trumpet players, who took part in the "Taps Across America" event.
John Gray was playing that heartbreaking tune on a front porch, while Sam Irwin was at Roselawn Cemetery, next to the grave of jazz great Bill Evans, an Army veteran. Sam said he also played Taps for his father, Chief Robert K. Irwin, and his neighbor, Master Sgt. Frank Martin, who died a few weeks ago.
As always happens when I hear those few sad notes, I found myself with a moist eyes and a lump in my throat...
Dome name game
Possibly the most popular corporate sponsor for the Superdome is a longtime Louisiana favorite: Tabasco hot sauce.
Greg Wilkinson sums it up: "What company represents Louisiana better than the one on Avery Island? World renowned and always evoking thoughts of our wonderful state when consumed. Wouldn’t it be great to have 'The Tabasco Tabernacle?'" (Another Louisiana spice product, Slap Ya Mama, also got considerable support.)
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says she has a sure winner in Walk-On Sports Bistreaux — "the go-to place for a good time and great food;" plus it's co-owned by Drew Brees.
Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge, suggests "The Bullfrog Superdome, named after that stuff you lube yourself with at the beach to keep from getting blistered by the sun. It has a south Louisiana flavor, plus the nickname could be 'The Poydras Street Blister.' And the jokes about opposing teams croaking there write themselves."
Boo LeBlanc, of Donaldsonville/Gonzales, favors "a product developed in 1958 in the Gonzales area — Bengal Roach Spray. It is very effective, and is in every state in our union. I met its founder, Bob LeBlanc, years ago in the military. Bob says he thanks all the roaches for making this a needed commodity."
Life during quarantine
Karen Porirrier, of Lutcher, uses the haiku form to offer her thoughts on unity during a time of separation:
Alone together
Protect yourself and others
Be considerate
Special People Dept.
— Anne Bosche, of Gonzales, originally from New Orleans, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, May 27. During World War II she worked at the Puget Sound Navy Yard, Bremerton, Washington. She is a Ford Motor Co. retiree.
— Don Gary, of Prairieville, formerly of Houma, celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday, May 27. He is an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He worked in oil fields and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office in Houma, and is currently employed by Cabela's in Gonzales.
The dethroning
Doug Anderson, of Baton Rouge, says, "The 'perfect put-down' story in your Monday column reminded me of an incident two years ago.
"My wife called in a food order to a restaurant, and asked me to pick it up on my way home from the office.
"When I arrived at the establishment, I was greeted by a young lady who asked if she could help me.
"I responded, 'I'm here to pick up a to-go order my wife called in.'
"When she asked my name, I grinned and blurted, 'Your Majesty.'
"Without a moment's hesitation came the words 'Try again!'"