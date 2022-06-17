Dear Smiley: Growing up in Georgia as the youngest of four boys many years ago, I know that our parents diligently tried to instill in us the traditional values of honesty, responsibility and hard work.
It was the third of these which proved the most difficult.
I remember my father telling people that if they wanted something half done, get one of his boys to do it.
And if they didn't want anything at all done, get TWO of his boys to do it!
Dad could get a bit sarcastic at times.
SELDON McCLESKEY
Lafayette
Wild heir!
Dear Smiley: Reading about challenges with lengthy vehicle manuals brought back memories of my own manual challenges.
I spent my teenage summers in North Carolina with my grandmother and especially enjoyed driving her baby blue Chrysler convertible when I was there.
When she passed away, I was hoping that she might have left me the convertible in her will.
Instead, she left me her accordion — and an 800-page self-instruction manual!
That was when I also discovered that "real men don't read directions!"
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Building project
Dear Smiley: Your detailed discussion about the best method for making a tomato sandwich reminded me of an assignment I had in an LSU technical writing class, which served me well as a construction writer and editor.
The assignment back then was to describe the process of assembling a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to someone for whom English was a second language.
Not an easy task!
LUCY PERRY
Kansas City, Missouri
Be an epicure
Dear Smiley: To raise a tomato sandwich from “sublime” to “epicurean delight” do this:
After slathering both pieces of very fresh white bread with lots of Hellmann's mayo, layer thin slices of a Creole tomato, lightly salt with Tony Chachere's, paper-thin slices of Vidalia onion (don’t use a knife, use a peeler), another layer of thinly sliced Creole tomato, and lightly salt.
Manna from heaven! Bring lots of napkins to the table to wipe down the juices running from your wrists to your elbows.
SHIRLEY BOURQUE
Baton Rouge
Dear Shirley: It's not quite the way I do it, but I approve this message.
Save the frogs
Dear Smiley: The article in a recent Advocate | The Times-Picayune about Clarence "Frogman" Henry, his fabulous musical accomplishments, and his collection of frog figurines in his home came home to me.
I too, have a wonderful collection of frogs.
It all started when our family visited friends back in the '70s at their lake house on Lake Wawasee in Indiana, and the only place to get a drink was The Frog Tavern.
In tribute to our fun trip, I started collecting frogs and before I knew it, family and friends started giving me more frogs for birthdays, Mother's Day, even wedding gifts, etc.
I read another article in the newspaper a few years ago about the "Frogtown Froggie Museum" in Toledo, Ohio.
So I contacted them and asked if they would like me to donate my frog collection when I die. They said "Yes," so I have put that request in my will.
JANE LEACH KING
Metairie
Generation gap blues
Dear Smiley: I was just playing my guitar and singing the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Lodi,” written by John Fogerty and released in 1969.
When I got to “I rode in on the Greyhound; I’ll be walkin' out if I go,” I thought this: while it’s still a very popular song with younger folks, do they have any idea what a "Greyhound" is?
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte
Before GPS
Dear Smiley: More about novice pilots:
The pilot who used the phone book to find out what town he had landed in said that was a backup strategy to be used if, after circling the town, he didn’t spot a water tower with the town’s name on it.
CHARLIE ANDERSON
Shreveport