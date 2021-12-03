Dear Smiley: In December 1984, a friend of ours arrived back in New Orleans and needed work.
Another friend came up with this idea: she, and we other moms, would hire him to be Santa.
We made very diligent plans for Santa to come to each of our homes after midnight Mass. Mom No. 1 would call him to get started, and would have gifts for her little ones in a sack outside the door for him.
When he was leaving, she would alert Mom No. 2, etc.
My 4-year-old son Ayo was very excited. He served cookies to Santa and we took pictures. It was a real success.
However, my "doubting Thomas" girls, ages 10 and up, had questions:
"Who was that? Who ever heard of Santa driving a white car?"
As of today, they still ask, "Who was Santa?"
ANNA RITA SCOTT
New Orleans
Littlest food critic
Dear Smiley: I worked with Mac Rulf at a boat company in Morgan City back in the '80s. He owned a shrimp boat and loved to be out on the water recreationally.
He brought home some fresh oysters and was shucking them on his tailgate. His young son, Andy, was watching his dad. Occasionally, Mac would slurp one down, so Andy asked to try one.
Mac shucked a small one and Andy fearlessly took it.
Mac continued on with the rest of the oysters, and after a while, Andy tugged at his dad's pants leg and said, "I don't really like this."
He pulled out the oyster on which he had been chewing for the last 5 minutes. It was about 6 inches long and had turned white. Gotta give him credit for trying!
CHRISTOPHER FONTENOT
St. Amant
Sorry, Phideaux
Dear Smiley: Stories about unusual meat reminded me of mine:
I was a teenager in the early 1940s. In those days if you wanted to buy chicken, you had to buy the whole chicken.
In the late '40s a store opened up to sell chicken parts. On my way home from college I would stop by there once in a while and buy gizzards, because I like chicken soup with gizzards.
Once I walked into the store and the butcher, who knew me by that time, told me I was out of luck. He had just sold his last 2 pounds of chicken gizzards to a woman.
The woman, who was still there, said, "What kind of dog do you have?"
I told her it was for me; that I made chicken soup with them. She insisted on giving them to me and wouldn't take any money.
By the way, a few years later I got married and gained a lot of weight. I checked a guide and found that the gizzards in my chicken soup were my full daily requirement for meat.
ELLIOTT RAISEN
Metairie
Driving to distraction
Dear Smiley: More Louisiana driving advice for new LSU coach Brian Kelly:
Don’t think that you are going crazy if you are driving on a major street and see the name of the same cross street in two different places.
Be aware that you might see the same name as street, avenue, lane, highway, or drive.
JOSEPH RODRIGUE
River Ridge
Risky business
Dear Smiley: Please let the new LSU football coach know that when he ventures out from the campus, most of the vehicles in the Baton Rouge area have had the turn signal levers removed — and all speed limit signs are merely suggestions, especially on both I(ndy)-10 and I(ndy)-12.
B.J. WYNNE
Gonzales
It's BOO-dan!
Dear Smiley: To Coach Kelly: If you don't learn anything else, PLEASE learn how to pronounce "boudin" properly.
MONTE BRIGGS
Crowley
Fine dining
Dear Smiley: Advice for Coach Kelly: Never say "crawdad" or "peecan," but never refuse to taste a dish made with either one.
DON REULET
Baton Rouge
Dead reckoning
Dear Smiley: More advice for Coach Kelly.
When invited to a crawfish boil, don't eat the dead ones.
Ask one of the experienced attendees to show you the difference.
DALE AYDELL
French Settlement
And no snow …
Dear Smiley: Please inform our new coach that we have two seasons down here — summer and February.
PETER CARMICHAEL
Baton Rouge