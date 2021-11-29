We've wandered into subject matter involving offbeat eating habits and food a bit out of the norm. For those reading the column at meal times, I apologize.
Here's another of those weird food tales, but this one is also a love story:
John Davis, of Kentwood, says, "With regard to stories about eating squirrel brains: I was invited to dinner at the home of the grandparents of a young lady I was dating in high school.
"Squirrel stew was the main course. To my surprise, she fished out a skull and proceeded to suck the brain through the eye hole.
"My immediate thought was, '… and she's going to want me to kiss her later.'
"However, I put away my inhibitions and kissed her anyway.
"Ain't love grand?"
No bull!
Emile Goettz, of Slidell, says, "Back in the day, I helped serving bar at the local watering hole.
"Every Saturday someone would bring in something to cook and serve at the bar — fish, shrimp, oysters, etc.
"One day someone brought in a large amount of ready-to-cook mountain oysters. I took them into the kitchen and fried them.
"There was a relatively new guy at the bar. As I passed them in front of him, he took quite a few.
"He said, 'Man, I love fried oysters, and these are delicious; but I really prefer them raw.'
"I told him I bet the bulls prefer we not serve them either way.
"Needless to say, he was not a happy camper."
Payback time
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says LSU's thrilling last-minute win over Texas A&M reminded him of another football contest between the Tigers and Aggies that did not have such a happy ending for fans of the former:
"In 1970 A&M, with a 79-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, upset LSU, who would go on to win the SEC title."
The Tigers finished the year with a 5-0 SEC record and 9-3 overall. The only other losses were to No. 2 Notre Dame, and No. 3 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.
A&M finished 2-9 for that year.
Earl adds, "Unfortunately, I was sitting on the first row of the south end zone where the Aggie's winning play was completed."
Orange you happy?
Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "As I read the latest article concerning American restaurants overseas, it brought back a fond memory.
"I was stationed in England in the early ’70s. At that time there were no American franchise restaurants in England. The only places to eat real American food was on an American Air Force base.
"A friend and I took a short trip to Amsterdam from England for a three-day weekend visit. As we walked around enjoying the scenery, we came around a corner and there was an Orange Julius. We were elated. We went in and enjoyed the comforts of home."
Why I love Bunkie
As I mentioned earlier, I'm offering, as a public service, signed copies of my three books as Christmas presents (email me for details).
To show buyers what they're in for, I'll be running little stories from the books from time to time.
This one is from my first book, "Best of Smiley:"
I was invited to a Catholic church fair in the central Louisiana town of Bunkie. My task was to act as starter for an early-morning 5K race, so it wasn't long after dawn that I was wandering around the fair grounds in search of coffee.
I went into one of the church buildings that was being used as a casino. An all-night game of boureé (a Cajun card game that can be deadly for novices) was still going on.
One of the church ladies asked if she could help me.
When I asked for coffee, she replied, "Oh, cher, we haven't made any yet. Why don't you have a Bloody Mary instead?"
The Cajun way
In that same book I told of our "You might be a Cajun if ..." contest, won by Ed Barron with: "You might be a Cajun if you start an angel food cake with a roux."