I'm assuming my readers are a worldly lot, and don't need an explanation of the nature of a "mountain oyster."
(If you're not sure, the movie "The Power of the Dog" has a rather graphic scene showing cattlemen creating them.)
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, brings up the subject with this interesting proposal that involves a pesky Louisiana rodent rather than bull calves:
"Discussions about 'chip throwing,' and about controlling the nutria population with a 'nutria toss' present an opportunity.
"The way we love festivals and food, a 'Marsh Oyster Festival' is the answer to our prayers.
"It could include the nutria toss, a nutria chip toss, gourmet selections from creative chefs, and Louisiana’s version of the hot dog eating contest."
Which reminds me
The discussion above about mountain oysters (or 'marsh oysters') reminds me of a long-ago trip I made to Denver for some sort of journalistic conference.
At the breakfast buffet in the hotel, next to the scrambled eggs were trays of bacon, sausage — and mountain oysters. They were battered and fried, and did indeed resemble oysters.
The Westerners in our group were carefully watching those of us from areas where this testicular delicacy isn't common, waiting for us to pass them by so they could sneer at the tenderfeet.
So of course I had to put a couple on my plate and consume them like it was no big deal.
I found them edible, but very chewy. They were not as good as the worst oyster I've ever eaten. (Perhaps "marsh oysters" would be tastier.)
But from then on, when anyone mentioned mountain oysters, I could say, "Oh yes, I've eaten them."
Minnesota cool
Bill Plunkett, of Slidell, says, "I received a phone call the other day from my health advisor located in Minnesota inquiring about a prescription ordered by my doctor, Dr. Crochet.
"The health advisor pronounced his name 'Dr. Krotchit.'
"I explained to him that Dr. Crochet's name was a Cajun name, pronounced 'Crow-shay.'
"He immediately said he 'loves those Cajun names; they are so cool.'"
"I'm awake! Really!"
David Palmisano, of Marrero, says, "The recent letter about a detainee trying to explain his way out of a DWI reminded me of an incident I encountered years ago when I worked for the phone company.
"I had standby duty when I received a late-night repair request for the Plaquemines Parish 911 system.
"I was driving south on La. 23 to Port Sulphur when a Plaquemines Parish sheriff's officer pulled me over in Belle Chasse.
"While I tried to figure out what I did wrong, I was instructed to walk a straight line, toe to heel, and stand on one foot. The officer also asked several times how I was feeling and if I was sleepy.
"He finally told me a concerned citizen called 911 to report a person driving a phone van was asleep, with his head resting on the steering wheel.
"It then hit me that what they actually saw was me reaching to close the manual air vent on my old model van on that cold night.
"The officer laughed and let me proceed, but obviously radioed his dispatch to let them know I was on my way to their location.
"The jokes and laughter were waiting for me upon arrival."
Bye, Paw-Paw
From our "Why We Love Our Grandchildren" file comes this tale from Mike Buzbee:
"While eating one night with grandsons Stockton, 9, and Braxton, 7, and their mother, Brit, there was this conversation:
"Stockton stated that when he turned 20, he would have a job and need a car.
"I responded, 'If you have a job, then you can buy the pizza.'
"He replied, 'Well, I won't be living here then.'
"Braxton chimes in, 'Paw-Paw Mike, when I am 31, um, um, um…Well, you'll probably be dead.'"
Thought for the Day
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, came across this disturbingly timely quote. It's from Thomas R. Lounsbury (1838-1915), "American literary historian and critic:"
"We must view with profound respect the infinite capacity of the human mind to resist the introduction of useful knowledge."