I don't usually deal in football stories, since they're well-covered elsewhere, but this one gave me such a chuckle I have to share it.
Some afternoons I check in on Paul Finebaum's talk show on the SEC Network, to see how delusional Alabama football fans can get.
One guy on Monday topped them all by confidently outlining this scenario: The Crimson Tide wins its remaining games; LSU loses its remaining games. Bama therefore gets into the SEC championship game, beats Georgia, gets into the playoffs, and wins the national championship.
College football being as crazy as it is, this could happen.
If it does, I will apologize to the gent for calling him delusional, and buy him a beer.
Quick, make a roux
Our story about a youngster who described a deer as "delicious" brought this tale from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"A former colleague told me that one spring a number of years ago she and her husband were leaving a patch of grass next to their house uncut, thinking it would be a good place for their two young sons to have an Easter egg hunt.
"One evening as they drove into the driveway, their headlights illuminated a large rabbit in the patch.
"My colleague wondered aloud if that could be the Easter Bunny.
"The oldest son immediately asked if they could cook and eat it. The kid grew up to be a chef in Atlanta."
Best neighbors
Some folks are fortunate to have neighbors like the ones described by Anna Rita Scott, of New Orleans:
"I grew up in the Magnolia Housing Project in the 1940s and 1950s.
"Mrs. Royal, better known as 'Mrs. Neighbor,' was the grandmother of my friend. After visiting family in, I think, Sunshine, she would return with bags of pecans. We would sit on the porch and shell pecans, and she would make pralines for her helpers.
"Mr. D. worked at a bakery. Some evenings when he came home from work he would pull his truck up to the curb and distribute 'end of the day' baked goods to kids, who would line up."
Syrup hijacking
During our seminar on chocolate syrup, a reader mentioned finding Fox's U-Bet syrup in the kosher foods section of a Winn-Dixie. That's because the syrup, famed for use in New York's egg creams, is indeed kosher. It's been made in Brooklyn since 1900.
Elliot Raisen tells of its appeal:
"I grew up in New York City. I was weaned on U-Bet chocolate syrup.
"After college I moved to Chicago. U-Bet hadn't made it there, and I was suffering from chocolate malnutrition.
"One time I went to NYC for vacation. While driving on the Queens Expressway I passed a U-Bet truck. I managed to get the driver to pull over in very heavy traffic, and bought a gallon of syrup from him."
Special People Dept.
Evelyn Lilly, of Greensburg, celebrates her 92nd birthday Wednesday, Nov. 9. She and her late husband, the Rev. Sale Lilly, Jr., served in the Louisiana United Methodist Conference for many years.
Mystery teams
Sal Suer, of New Orleans, says, "Being the tender age of 7 on Dec. 7, 1941, the day that started World War II, I am racking my brain to remember the teams playing semipro football at City Park Stadium that day.
"As I recall, my dad took me to the game, featuring what I believe was the 'Dixie Baggots' and another team whose name I cannot recall.
"After the game I noticed everyone running to hear the terrible news of that day, which I hope we will never forget. Maybe one of your readers will refresh my memory on the teams that day."
(And while they're at it, tell me what a "Baggot" is.)