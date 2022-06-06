Louisiana is so dependent on the oil and gas industry that A.J. Liebling called the state "The westernmost of the Arab principalities."
This story, from Joel d'Aquin Thibodaux, of Baton Rouge, points out the many varied aspects of the oil business:
"My friend Margie Larguier Fabre tells this story about her late husband Cliff. Margie says:
"Cliff was a machinist at Graham Engine Co. Years ago, Cliff and I happened to be in the company of some very influential multimillionaires at a sit-down dinner.
"One wealthy attendee asked Cliff, 'And what line of work are you in, Mr. Fabre?'
"Cliff's brief reply was, 'Oh, I'm in oil.'
"Then he turned to me and whispered, 'Dirty oil.' We both had a good laugh."
Which reminds me
Back in the '70s, when I was in business news, I attended a conference of business reporters and editors in Boston.
After dinner, some of us wandered into a downtown Boston bar for adult beverages and, inevitably, chats with Bostonians.
One of our group, a personable young lady from Texas, struck up a conversation with a local guy, a handsome lad who told her he was in the oil business.
Being from Texas, the words "oil business" really got her attention, and their conversation heated up rapidly. We were not surprised to see the pair heading out the door.
The next morning at breakfast in our hotel, she was subdued.
When we asked her, "How did your date with the oil man go?," she replied ruefully, "Oh, just great; he took me out and showed me both of his heating oil trucks!"
The juggler
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, is proud of a skill that's kind of a guy thing:
"With a remote in my hand I can watch three ball games and a documentary at the same time.
"Somehow my wife doesn't recognize this as a talent."
Inquiring Minds Dept.
There has never been a source of obscure information like the barber shop.
For example, this story from Leon Geraci, of Baton Rouge, brings up a word I've never heard used in that context, even after spending a day on a shrimp boat doing an article for a regional business magazine:
"While at Todd's Barber Shop the other day, a discussion came up about the use of the term 'champagne' as a measure for bulk shrimp.
"One view was that it was for a basket weighing about 30 pounds or so, and another was that it represented a load of 210 pounds.
"Perhaps your readers could shed some light on the discussion."
Altered message
Wayne Smith, of Covington, offers this confession:
"I keep seeing a lot of bumper stickers, posters, and yard signs that say, 'In God We Trust.'
"While expressing no comment on the phrase, I have to admit that to this very day, when I see 'In God We Trust,' I automatically add 'All Others Pay Cash.'
"I first saw that message thumb-pinned on the wall behind the cash register in a worn-down old greasy spoon diner when I was a boy in southeastern Illinois 70 or so years ago.
"I just can’t help it…"
Fruit for breakfast
"Is cherry bounce now a breakfast food?" asks Geri Schexnayder, of Donaldsonville. "It must be, because y’all have me craving some.
"Our family’s old recipe called for two cups of cherries, two cups of sugar, and one fifth of cheap whiskey. Add together in a glass jar. Close tight. In one week stir. Yumminess will be ready when all sugar has dissolved. I even made it with dried cherries."
Yeah, I could see it over cush-cush…
Creative malice
Anne Butler, of St. Francisville, says, "My favorite quote, via James Lee Burke quoting John Adams' letter about Benjamin Franklin: 'His sloping girth is stiff with dribbled food and reeks of the odors of the night.'"