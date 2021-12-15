"One of my favorite Christmas stories was told to me by my mama, who is now 93 years old," says Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette.
"She said in 1956 our daddy, who was in the oil business, had to go out to a well on Christmas Eve.
"Thinking he would only be a couple of hours, he took all the 'Santa Claus' presents to put together.
"She said all she had at the house were three little red robes she had made for us girls.
"Of course, this was before cellphones. Midnight passed, and so did 2, 3, 4, and 5 a.m., and he did not return.
"Knowing we would all be up, excited to see what Santa brought, she was in a panic. She was holding us in the bedroom when all of a sudden we heard Santa outside the window saying, as loud as he could, 'Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!'
"Our little girl eyes were big as saucers. Once again our fabulous daddy had saved the day!"
What accent?
"I have lived in New Orleans and Metairie my entire life, except for two years in the military," says Al Porter. "Some people say I have a New Orleans accent.
"When my wife, Laura, and I go visit her cousin Susan in Nacogdoches, Texas, I need Susan to come with me when I go to a store, to be my interpreter.
"Recently while at a store there, I asked the cashier, 'Where is your cold beer?' He said, 'She doesn’t work here anymore.'
"I said, 'No, where is your cold beer?' He said, 'I told you; she does not work here anymore.'
"I said, 'Susan, take over.'
"She asked the cashier in her Texas drawl, 'Where is the cold beer?' The cashier replied, 'It is right over there in the corner.'
"When Susan comes to New Orleans, I am her interpreter."
Matter of priorities
S. Pourciau says, "Am I the only person who is bothered that the only concern regarding lack of access to Nicholson Drive from Tigerland seems to be bar access?
"What about students who depended on that bridge to walk to campus for classes?"
Music critic
"On Tuesday, one of your readers, Ronnie Domas, mentioned the singing dentist, Dr. Dan Bankhead," says Sandy Dooley.
"Note that Ronnie didn't mention the quality of that singing.
"Dr. Bankhead is indeed a great dentist, but those of us who can still hear have begged him to stop singing for years.
"Let us just say he is not an advocate of painless dentistry!"
Special People Dept.
- Holly Reynolds, of Southside Gardens in Baton Rouge, will be 103 Thursday, Dec. 16. A party for her on Tuesday, Dec. 14, celebrated the milestone. On a personal note, she was one of my first contributors when I started the column in 1979. At that time she asked readers for help in rescuing and caring for animals, her lifelong mission.
- Roland J. Bourgeois, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, Dec. 16. He was an outstanding athlete at Baton Rouge High School.
Sorry, Mom
"Recent stories about foreign sports cars brought to mind my experience with one," says Dees Veca, of Kenner.
"My husband surprised me with a foreign sports convertible for my 40th birthday. It was spiffy looking, but not the most dependable in getting you to your destination.
"One afternoon, needing a couple of grocery items, I went to the neighborhood convenience store. Since I wasn't dressed to be seen in public (pony tail, tank top, shorts, and barefoot), I brought my 14-year-old son along so he could go inside.
"While I was waiting in the car, the engine quit. Try as I might, there was no getting it started again. Other customers tried to help, but it was hopeless.
"Since we weren't too far from home, we decided to walk home and check on the car later.
"As we started out for home, my son asked me to please not walk with him — because he didn't want anyone who saw us to think I was his girlfriend."