Lillian Miller, our holiday poet, penned this ode to Valentine's Day:
"Sweets for the sweet,
I think that’s how it goes;
Candy, hugs and kisses,
And don’t forget the rose.
I must admit I, too,
Enjoy the attention;
So don’t forget your special someone,
Just thought I’d mention.
But truth be known, should you forget
The candy, rose and card,
A heartfelt 'I love you,'
Isn’t very hard."
Rescue mission
"Connie from Metairie" has a mismatch story to add to our collection:
"In the early '80s, I worked at the Public Health Hospital. My husband came to meet me for lunch.
"As we walked up the steps to the cafeteria, Ray looked down and started laughing.
"'Honey, look at your shoes,' he said. One was a black heel, the other a brown wedge.
"I wondered why he ate so quickly and left. He drove to our home in Metairie and brought the matching 'pair' to me so I could finish the day.
"No Valentine ever matched the love shown by him."
Comfortable but wrong
Lynette says, "This is MY shoe story:
"I went to Oakwood Mall in Terrytown with my daughter-in-law and her two nephews.
"I had hurried to get dressed — I went into my walk-in closet, did not turn the light on, and slipped my feet into a pair of shoes.
"Now, on occasion, I have worn different colored shoes (same style shoe; just one black, one blue).
"However, on the day at the mall, as I got off the escalator, the two boys were waiting at the bottom. One said, 'Miss Lynette, do you know you have on two different shoes?'
"Not the black/blue faux pas, but one Cole Haan tassel loafer and the other a huarache sandal. Comfort on both feet, but a real doozy.
"I went to my usual salesman in the Maison Blanche shoe department and told him, 'This will be the surest sale you will have all day.'
"I pointed to my feet, he cracked up, and I bought a pair of tennis shoes."
Hot news
"Cootsie from Slaughter" joins our seminar on handling peppers:
"We in the hot pepper world actually have a name for the burn remaining after cleaning hot peppers. We call it 'Hunan hand.'"
Glowing reference
Charles Breard, of Baton Rouge, says our mentions of hand-washing brought this recollection:
"I’m reminded of my days at the Air Force Special Weapons Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico (1960-ish).
"The local joke was you could always tell the nuclear research people from the non-nuclear people.
"The nuclear people always washed their hands BEFORE using the restroom."
Nice People Dept.
Leatus and Felicia Still say, "While we were in the checkout line at the Michaels at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs, a lady asked us if we had eaten at the Cafe Americain there.
"We replied yes and said we could recommend it. She handed us a gift card and told us to enjoy a meal on her.
"We found out she teaches special students at Live Oak. What a nice gesture."
Special People Dept.
Ben and Jody Valentine, of Gonzales, celebrate their 50th anniversary Thursday, Feb. 14.
Thought for the Day
Harry Clark, of Lafayette, says, "I was reading a movie review and ran across this quote from Oscar Wilde: 'Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.' That is so true."
Signs of aging
- Barry Amedee says, "I was telling my wife that I could not understand the fuss about purple martini sightings, since I see several of them at Mason's Grill during happy hour.
"She then laughed out loud and handed me my glasses. I think she is trying to tell me something."
- Rick Marshall says, "While standing in line to enter the James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt concert, I thought to myself, 'Wow. Look at all the old people surrounding me.'
"Then I heard a lady express that very sentiment while looking directly at me.
"Can't they hold these things in the afternoon?"
Weep, Wildcats
Richard "Te-Rich" Bourgeois offers this after LSU's basketball team beat Kentucky on a questionable final play:
"Tell the Wildcats all I can say is what Roger Goodell would say — the refs are only human."