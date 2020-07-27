Tom Wicker, of Scott, says, "Your articles on Louisiana town names reminded me of my story about a Texan lost in a rain storm.
"Mowata is a small farming community between Crowley and Eunice, on a long straight road through mostly rice farms.
"In the late '60s, I was a teenaged helper on a beer delivery truck. The driver and I were waiting for the rain to slack off at a service station in Crowley when a big Cadillac with Texas plates pulled up.
"A gas station attendant ran out to assist, and the Texan commented that the rain was really coming.
"'Yes, it is,' the attendant replied.
"The Texan asked if he continued on this road, where would he end up?
"'In Mowata' was the reply.
"'Really? Are you one of those Cajun comedians?' said the Texan as he pulled out of the service station."
Snakebit hunter
"In 1966 when I was 19," says David Horton, "I was invited on a snake hunt with Kelly Falcon (mentioned in an earlier column) and the crew of the TV show 'American Sportsman.'
"We gathered at Lake Verret at midnight and waded in chest-deep water to snatch nonvenomous water snakes from low-hanging branches.
"I hated the mullets leaping to thump me in the chest and head, and giant spider webs strung between trees.
"Since the action was rather tame, the crew decided to have me dive off the boat to retrieve a 5-foot-long banded water snake being held under water by my buddy Larry Germany.
"They couldn't use the footage because I came up bleeding profusely from the snake's needle-like teeth grinding on my hand."
Damp good idea
Ward Oliver, of Baton Rouge, says, "Karen Poirrier's Saturday letter about needing to wet your finger to turn pages while reading and wearing a mask leads me to mention another serious problem.
"While shopping for groceries, I often need to put fruit and veggies in the plastic bags they have hanging throughout the store. These are almost impossible to open without a wet finger, and I have had to stick my finger under my mask to accomplish this.
"I have solved the problem by carrying a wet cloth in a baggie when I shop for groceries."
Nice People Dept.
"Small miracles still happen; at least in Ponchatoula," says Margaret Hawkins.
"After a short trip to a store, I returned to my car in a shopping center parking lot to find a crushed back fender on the driver’s side.
"I looked around and saw a police car and a man talking to the officer. Turns out the man was a witness to the hit-and-run, and a report had already been turned in by another witness who followed the offending truck and called in the license plate number.
"The miscreant was located and apprehended, the insurance company was astonishingly quick, and the repairs to my car were flawless."
Special People Dept.
— Pete and Nita DiBenedetto, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 61 years of marriage Tuesday, July 28. He is owner and manager of American Press Inc.
— James “Fry” and Lois Roberson Hymel, of White Castle, celebrate their 59th anniversary Tuesday, July 28.
Childspeak revisited
Warren Byrd, of Baton Rouge, says, "As a grandfather, I often introduce new and difficult words to my grandchildren, such as 'belligerent' or 'ostentatious.'
"Recently the new word was 'ubiquitous.'
"Granddaughter Juliana Reed, 6, while understanding what the word meant, struggled with the pronunciation.
"Then the light bulb went on in her head and she said, 'I got it! I will pronounce it, 'You Bake With Us!'"
Eat your veggies first!
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Given the COVID virus, my wife tries to only go to the grocery store once a week. So she buys enough to last seven days.
"This week she came home with three large crowns of broccoli and two large heads of cauliflower.
"I thought this was a little too much, and I started to complain. Luckily, she pulled out a family-size bag of Oreos and two cartons of Blue Bell ice cream, and all was forgiven!"