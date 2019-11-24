Fay Weilbaecher, of Covington, tells of her uncle, Frenchie DeNoux, "the biggest animal lover of them all," who liked to adopt baby alligators, skunks, raccoons, potbellied pigs, etc.:
"He once stopped traffic on Interstate 10 and Veterans Highway in New Orleans to rescue a dog someone threw out of a car. His wife thought it was a large rat! He gave it to us and it lived for 18 years.
My uncle was loved by all, especially my husband, who wanted every rescued pet he found.
"The topper was when Uncle Frenchie informed us he had a goat, and would never have to cut grass again.
"Then he called asking if we wanted his goat, which had eaten the grass in his backyard — plus the entire back of his house. He thought since we had a brick house, we could take him.
"I refused, thinking our neighbors in River Ridge would be a little upset with a goat grazing in our front yard.
"For weeks my husband was mad at me; he wanted that goat!"
Take the bus!
Charlie Melancon says, "I had dinner recently with my longtime friends Marie Boudreaux Thibodaux and her husband, Malcolm.
"Their son, Ryan Thibodaux, is a pilot for Delta Air Lines, as is Marie’s brother’s son. They were paired up for one week doing Delta domestic flights.
"While they are both highly competent pilots, can you imagine the passengers' reaction when the captain came on and announced that Boudreaux and Thibodaux were flying them to their destinations that week!"
The gator was safe
In the Friday column, alligator hunter John Currier told how he caught a small gator, put it in a mesh bag, and handed it to his wife so she'd have the "alligator bag" she'd been wanting.
I playfully suggested that he might have been bopped over the head with the reptile. He responded:
"My wife protests she is far too kind to hurt a dumb animal. And she didn’t want to take a chance on hurting the gator, either. (Actually she is far too kind to even say that, but I KNOW she was thinking it.)"
French leave
Nancy C. Van Den Akker has this story about Cajun French speakers in World War II:
"Back in the ’60s at LSUNO, I had a professor from south Louisiana. He said during the war he was stationed in France.
"When he and a friend wanted to take a little extra leave from the base, they just took off their insignia, rolled up their sleeves, and spoke French to any guard they encountered."
Special People Dept.
- James and Catherine Brasseaux celebrate their 65th anniversary Monday, Nov. 25.
- Michael and Di Anne Blouin celebrated their 59th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 24.
Her really bad day
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says he was heading for Rayne when he spotted a young woman who looked stressed:
"I asked if she needed help, and she said she couldn’t find her car. I told her if she wanted to get in we could drive around and look for it.
"She mentioned hearing the sound of children as she was leaving her car, so I figured she must be near the school in the area. We had only gone a few blocks when she spotted her car.
"I was on I-10 when I noticed a little black purse on my front seat. It contained her cellphone, and someone was calling. I saw the number, so I got on my phone and called it.
"When a woman answered, all I could get out was, 'I found this little black purse,' and she yelled, 'It’s the guy!'
"I returned to Lafayette, found where she was, and drove there. She had obviously been crying for a while, so I gave her a hug and said, 'Tomorrow is going to be a better day.’ ”
It's a puzzlement
Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, says the little verses of Ogden Nash are "a wonderful way to introduce children to poetry." Here's one:
THE FLY
God in His wisdom made the fly
And then forgot to tell us why.