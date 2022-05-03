"Rick Marshall’s mention of Choctaw Bayou in your column on Thursday reminded me of a real estate ad I saw in The Advocate several years ago," says Catherine Altazan, of Port Allen.
"Realizing I would never be able to move my husband out of Port Allen, we started looking at property in West Baton Rouge Parish after we were married.
"During our search, we came across an ad for property located on Choctaw Bayou featuring GULF ACCESS.
"After some research, we realized the property did indeed have Gulf access — if one is willing to travel by boat for 160 miles from Choctaw Bayou, through the canals under Interstate 10, and down the Intracoastal Canal.
"So, know that next time you and Lady Katherine vacation in Back Brusly, you are just a long, leisurely boat ride away from sipping your root beers on the Gulf of Mexico."
It's who you know
"Back in the '70s," says David Dupuy, "my friend Andre Fourrier and I, pulling a bateau through Golden Meadow on La. 1, were pulled over going about 30 mph.
"We got out the car to find the police chief writing me a ticket. Andre pulls out his honorary sheriff badge to show the chief and ask for leniency.
"Without stopping the ticket writing, the chief said he didn't care anything about that.
"My wife has relatives from there, so I asked if he knew Uncle Doc and Aunt Haddie. He stops writing, looks up at me and says, 'Man, that's my best friend in the whole world.'
"He hands me the ticket, takes my driver's license, and says, 'Show the ticket to Uncle Doc.'
"My license showed up in the mail three days later."
Repeat performance
Tales of getting ticketed multiple times in Golden Meadow remind me of my misadventure at another infamous speed trap in Krotz Springs.
After I got a ticket for going a few miles over 25 mph, a few days later I had occasion to go through Krotz Springs again.
This time a co-worker was riding with me, and I was telling the story of being ticketed.
"This is right were I got stopped," I was saying — just as I saw the flashing light behind me. I had been so engrossed in telling the story I had taken my eyes off the speedometer!
Girlfriends wanted
"When I was growing up in the Frozen Nawth of northeast Illinois," says Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, "a person had to be 21 to buy or consume alcohol in the late 1960s.
"However, if you went a few miles north into Wisconsin, boys had to be 21, but ladies could buy and consume alcohol at 18."
I would assume this made young ladies over 18 very popular with young men in the under-21 range.
By the way, Eileen says this changed when 18-year-old men were being drafted during the conflict in Vietnam.
Taking it literally
Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge, says, "My granddaughter Kristin, who lives in Wylie, Texas, was talking with her Aunt Lori.
"Lori was telling her a family secret and stressing the importance of not telling anybody.
"Lori: 'Don't even tell Karsyn.' (Kristin's 3-year-old daughter.)
"Kristin: 'Oh, I won't tell Karsyn. She will spill the beans.'"
Marilyn says Karsyn overheard, and, very seriously, promised, "Mommy, I won't spill any beans!"
Called fowl
Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, continues our series on our feathered friends:
"Several years ago (OK, more than 10), an unnamed oilfield service division with its corporate office in The Woodlands, Texas, had a visit from the CEO of the conglomerate.
"On the waterway by the office were many, many, waterfowl who were practically tame. They kinda liked the place, ate well (and do what birds do).
"After the big day with the CEO, at twilight folks were exiting to go home, and the executives were off to a corporate dinner.
"The CEO, leading the way, bounded off on those treacherous walkways. Down he goes, sliding and rolling around in his massively expensive suit.
"Dinner was delayed that night, and the next day the waterfowl miraculously disappeared."