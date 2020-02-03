"The 50th anniversary of Pete Maravich's scoring record made me recall what happened on the 10th anniversary," says Mike Leopold, of Covington:
"I was an LSU student, living in The Rock, as we referred to the South Stadium dormitory.
"On that day my friend, Ricky, phoned me to come over to his dorm room down the hall to watch a special on the evening news commemorating the 10th anniversary of Pete's record.
"I thought it was nice of him to offer, since I did not have the luxury of a television in my dorm room. But I also sensed that, as usual with Ricky, something was up.
"I told him I would be right over, but immediately peered under the door. As suspected, I saw something outside of it. I dared not open the door, but instead asked the guy in the dorm room next door to come check it out. He found a large trash can, full of water, leaning against my door.
"We dragged it down the hall and returned the favor. I then called Ricky back 'to let him know how furious I was,' while my neighbor knocked on his door.
"Ricky had me hold the line while he went to check on who was at the door. Although I did not have the pleasure to see the look on his face when he opened it, I got to hear his reaction over the phone.
"You probably don't want to print what he said."
Remember Coy?
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, this column's unpaid adult beverage consultant, adds to our seminar on New Orleans beer:
"Dixie wasn’t the only brand of beer made at the Dixie Brewery on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans.
"For a time in the early '80s, both the brewery and the brand were owned by Neil Kaye Jr., who pronounced his last name 'Coy.' Along with Dixie, he made and sold Coy Beer.
"It may have been the shortest-lived brand of beer ever made in New Orleans."
(I checked a beer memorabilia website and found that Coy cans, and even a Coy clock, are available for collectors. I assume they're rare and expensive…)
A regal brew
"All the beer stories make me think about New Orleans' Regal Beer," says Bob Ussery.
"I think they had a brewery in the French Quarter up into the 1960s. It's interesting that 'Regal' backwards spells 'lager.'"
(Regal Beer was brewed by the American Brewing Co., starting in 1933, the year Prohibition was repealed. The company dated from 1890; its French Quarter site is now the Royal Sonesta hotel. Regal Beer ads, plus signs that can still be seen around town, showed 'Prince Regal' drinking it. There was also a jingle, 'Red beans and rice and Regal on ice.' American Brewing closed in 1962.)
Today's groaner
Continuing his beer investigations, Bob Ussery discovered two "turtle beers," Salty Turtle and Greene Turtle, brewed by small regional companies.
He wonders if they're "lagerhead" turtles.
Here endeth the groaner…
Litter and worse
Roger Hamlyn, of New Orleans, has two messages:
"Kudos to the City Council for banning krewes from using plastic bags to wrap beads. As a new New Orleanian, I’m appalled at the plastic trash that litters our otherwise-beautiful streets, parks, and waterways.
"Also, can we repeal the apparent 'law' banning dog owners from picking up their pets’ poop? I’ve had to dedicate a special pair of shoes for walking at night — because I know I’m likely to step in some dark deep doo-doo."
("Dark Deep Doo-Doo" is a great name for a punk rock band…)
Special People Dept.
Edward Deumite celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 4. (His slogan changes from “98 and doing great” to “99 and doing fine.”)
Room for Phideaux
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "In 1998 my wife and I moved from Tennessee to Baytown, Texas, with our corgi, Bailey.
"After house hunting, we took a break and went to Kemah for the weekend.
"At a hotel I asked if they allowed dogs in rooms. The clerk said, 'No, but we do allow little people with fur.'”