Mention of Herman's Hermits' 1968 concert in Baton Rouge brought this story from "The Wizard Snowflake." (Don't ask me — I don't make up my readers' nicknames…):
"I spent the last three years of my four-year hitch in the Air Force (1963-1966) close to a small village in Germany on the French border.
"There were about 300 Air Force and 250 Army guys living in barracks built in about 1935.
"We had a club for enlisted guys, and live bands for a month at a time.
"Most of the bands were from England, trying to make it in the music industry. All the band members were broke and sleeping in their vans, so the Air Force guys would let some stay in the barracks (unbeknownst to the powers that were) and let them use our chow cards so they could eat.
"One of these bands we had for a month, probably in 1964, was Herman's Hermits. They were a fun group of guys.
"When they came to Baton Rouge, I found out where they were staying, went there and asked the desk clerk if I could see them.
"She said no, but I kept insisting. She finally called the room and gave whoever answered my name and connection.
"All of a sudden there was a loud noise as the band came down the stairs. It was a great reunion, and I was backstage for the concert.
"We had a great couple of days reminiscing about our escapades in that little hole in the wall in Germany."
Mystery meats
I know I said I was ending our long-running series on strange things people do with meat.
I lied.
Jamie Parkerson says the "best after-school snack ever" was vienna sausages fried in melted butter and dipped in yellow mustard.
And Christine Laiche, of Glynn, and Francis Celino, of Metairie, both recall, as I do, sandwiches of canned "potted meat," mushy grayish stuff my mom would dress up with chopped hardboiled eggs, sweet pickle relish, mayo and mustard. (Deviled ham was a similar canned product, but tastier.)
"Francis adds another of his mom's dishes:
"She cooked cream of wheat and a fried egg and mixed them together for my breakfast every day. She didn't measure, so the consistency of the cream of wheat was always a surprise. I was 12 years old before I realized cream of wheat isn't yellow."
(Reminds me — I once ordered cream of wheat for breakfast when I saw a pan of steaming white stuff in a Minneapolis cafeteria, thinking it was grits and would go with my eggs and bacon. It's not, and it didn't…)
Nice People Dept.
Janice Bernard, a retired teacher in Metairie, thanks the person who "puts my Advocate on the top rail of the ramp I use to go down to get my paper every morning.
"It happens two or three mornings a week. Maybe they walk, jog or are just passing my house on those days.
"I don't know who they are, but I'd like to tell them thanks, and that I say a special prayer for them."
Special People Dept.
- James Rodney, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 16. He is a Korean War veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.
- Fellman and Agnes Bercegeay, of Gonzales, celebrated 68 years of marriage on Sunday, Aug. 12.
Not baloney
"If any of your readers are headed to the Big Apple for a visit," says Mary Pramuk, "they might like to try a new sandwich shop, Don Wagyu, which was reviewed by The New Yorker."
The July 30 issue contains a review by Hannah Goldfield, in which she reveals that you can get a "katsu sando," a fried cutlet sandwich popular in Japan and made with five ounces of beef from cattle "painstakingly raised by a legendary farmer in Japan," for $180, before tax and tip.
Mary reports that the sandwich "is presented in a small wooden box tied up with a ribbon."
As it should be…
Louisiana Haiku
Heavy lifting time
Young students deserve a break
Put wheels on backpacks!