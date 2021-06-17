"Articles about laid-back fishermen reminded me of a bill fishing trip in Hawaii a long time ago," Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says.
"We were fishing in some of the most beautiful waters in the world.
"Before we began, the captain explained that each of the four fisherman on the boat would draw a card to determine the order of who was 'on the clock.'
"If a fish was hooked, the fisherman on the clock (one-hour intervals) would have the task of reeling it in.
"I was number four. After about two and a half hours of being bored, I asked the captain if he could put me off on the beach, two miles away.
"He took a vote of the others, and they did not have a problem dropping me off.
"On shore, I walked a couple of miles down the road and found a pay phone. I called a cab and took an expensive ride back to the hotel.
"That night as I was relaxing in the air-conditioned lounge, my fellow fisherman showed up — tired, sunburned, and with zero fish!"
Louisiana's official scent
Vicki Rodick Frame, of Kenner, says, "Reading the Tabasco sauce stories reminds me of a plane trip some friends from Houma took many years ago (before 9/11 restrictions regarding bottles).
"They brought Tabasco with them in their carry-on luggage, placed in the overhead compartment.
"At some point, the bottle started to leak. The smell had just started to fill the cabin as they landed in Kenner.
"Everyone was concerned because they didn't know what that awful smell was. Not knowing what 'chemical' was leaking, the flight crew hurriedly got all the passengers off the plane.
"My friends joined the other passengers and high-tailed it out of there. They left the Tabasco home after that!"
Which reminds me
When my dad traveled on business he enjoyed a nightcap, and carried a fifth of bourbon for this purpose.
On one trip, he arrived in his hotel room to find the bottle had broken in his suitcase, soaking the new suit he had packed for a morning meeting.
Luckily, the hotel arranged for his suit to be cleaned overnight.
He said the cleaning was expensive. Knowing his choice of bourbon, I'm certain it cost more than his lost booze.
Grand title
"One task as grandparents is what name we would like our grandchildren to call us," says Dee Mather-Muenzler, of Baton Rouge. "After much deliberation, I decided my grandmother name was to be 'Grandee.’ ”
Nice choice. I'm known by two names, depending on which set of grandchildren are addressing me.
My son's kids call me "Paw Paw," which is OK, although I always visualize Paw Paw as wearing bib overalls and having a hound dog named Bubba.
But my daughter's children, who are older, refer to me as "Smiley," maintaining that I don't act mature enough to warrant a grandfatherly title.
Special People Dept.
- Joe Joubert, aka "Jeaux Jeauxbear," of St. Francisville, celebrates his 96th birthday Saturday, June 19. He plays at the Dumas golf course in Baker, where he's known for often out-driving younger golfers.
- Bobbie Braswell, of Pride, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, June 18. She is known as "The Corner Lady" to her square-dancing friends.
- Johnny and Ona Escott, of Lafayette, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Saturday, June 19. "They hold hands wherever they go," says a friend.
- Mary Anne and Wayne Alch, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 66th anniversary Friday, June 18.
- Sherry and Richard McKnight, of Thibodaux, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, June 19.
Fish biting?
Elaine L. Hasperue, of New Orleans, says, "Thursday's fish and false teeth story reminded me of this:
"In the early ’40s my dad, Albert 'Snappy' Labourdette, and friends used to go to the sea wall on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans to catch shrimp.
"They would put the chain links in their mouth, then cast out the net. My daddy's friend had false teeth, and one night he threw out the net and the teeth went with it. He never found them!"