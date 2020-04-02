My nomination for "the most New Orleans thing ever" is this:
In the Thursday Advocate's Sports section, Luke Johnson reports that the Saints have temporarily moved their headquarters to the Dixie brewery in New Orleans East and plan to stay there through the NFL draft.
Of course they did…
The Cajun way
Ken Duhe says, "I haven't heard this particular Cajun word applied to the quarantine and thought it was appropriate:
"As a teen, I was sometimes asked to run an errand or allowed to borrow the car for a school event. That often came with the warning, 'Just go there and back. No rôdering.'
"Rôder (pronounced row-day) means to roam, or run the roads. In our small town of Lutcher, a fair amount of socializing is usually part of the plan — or in the case of my very social dad, Clark, ALWAYS part of the plan.
"With social distancing in full effect, I recently found myself telling my parents something similar: 'If you need to go to Winn Dixie, just go there and back. No rôdering!'"
'This ain't Harahan'
Marcia Fresh, of Harahan, has this story about our south Louisiana language and customs clashing with the rest of the world's:
"On one of our out-of-town adventures, my husband and I stopped in a sandwich shop for lunch. Placing our order, we asked the waitress if the sandwiches came 'dressed.'
"Getting only a blank stare, we explained, 'You know — meh-nez, lettuce, tomatoes?' Still the stare. Needless to say, we had some explaining to do!
"And on our first trip to Colorado to visit our daughter, my husband and I had a before-dinner drink at a nearby bar while waiting for her to get off work.
"We had just gotten our drinks when she called to let us know she was off. We asked the bartender for go-cups.
"Laughing, he asked where we were from. When we replied New Orleans, he immediately understood our ignorance."
Which reminds me
This is a story I tell often, because it deals with two local customs:
Many years ago, I was with a group of merrymakers from New Roads vacationing in Destin, Florida.
We stopped at a beachside bistro for bloody marys and fried grouper sandwiches, and after eating we were headed for the door when a youthful employee stopped us.
"You folks are from Louisiana, right?" he said.
We told him we were, and asked how he knew.
He replied, "Two things. You asked for Tabasco on your sandwiches — and you're trying to walk outside with your drinks!"
Fooling around
Beverly Bulligan, of Kenner, tells of this April Fools prank:
"I folded an already-read Advocate and put it in the clear plastic sleeve it comes in. I got up early this morning and switched that paper with the one that came this morning.
"When my husband, Johnny, got up and brought the paper in, he was really confused. He said he felt he was in the Twilight Zone. He said the crossword puzzle was filled in and the paper said March 30.
"I asked him if he knew what the day was, and then he got it, saying 'You got me good.'
Beverly, I would have thought a filled-in crossword puzzle might have been a clue. But if it was before his coffee, it's understandable…
Timely anthem
Rachel Ives comments on our search for songs appropriate for our current isolation:
"I think ‘We Shall Overcome’ is appropriate, since it says ‘We'll walk hand in hand … someday!’"
Special People Dept.
- Josephine "Jo" Zito, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Saturday, April 4. She was with the Louisiana Department of Education for 36 years.
- Verna Aydell, of French Settlement, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, April 4.
- Bill and Myrna Taylor, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 67th anniversary Saturday, April 4.
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer: "If bees made beer, we would be taking better care of them!"
Cry for freedom
Algie Petrere, of Central, shares this "little poem I ran across":
Roses are red
April is gray
I pray we can all
leave our houses in May