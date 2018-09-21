Dear Smiley: About the proper way to pronounce New Orleans:
Many of our Cajun ancestors, if they were going to New Orleans, would say simply, "Je vais à la ville" — "I am going to the city.
LARRY SYLVESTER
Baton Rouge
Name that coach
Dear Smiley: While watching the LSU-Auburn game and hearing coach Orgeron being called "Coach O" — why not just go with "Cocho"?
I like the sound, and think everybody else should also.
OSCAR SPEYRER
Opelousas
Dear Oscar: Maybe it's just me, but that sounds a bit too much like "Cujo," a Stephen King horror story about a rabid St. Bernard. Not a great image for a college coach — a defensive lineman, maybe…
Football and arts
Dear Smiley: This is in response to Sarah Stravinska's comment last Saturday (about Burt Reynolds' donation to Florida State football).
I also am an FSU grad. The football program was in shambles in the '70s. We ran the wrong way with the football and were nationally known for our streakers on the field during games. Most students were too embarrassed to be seen attending.
FSU needed the donation from Burt Reynolds to turn the program around. His donation enabled FSU to hire Bobby Bowden as its coach.
Also, Helen Hayes, a professor in the fine arts department, in 1975, made a sizable donation to the acting program as well as serving as the commencement speaker.
As for Burt Reynolds giving time, money and talent to the acting profession; one only needs to attend his acting school in Jupiter, Florida.
I bleed garnet and gold. GO NOLES! WHOOOAHAWHOOOA!
MARY LYNN HILL WOMACK
Baton Rouge
Dear Mary Lynn: Thanks — but what the heck was that last word?
Grateful student
Dear Smiley: Your discussion of college scholarships and donations brought back some good memories.
In 1954, when I was graduating from Madison High, just a few miles north of Detroit, Mr. Bush, our school superintendent, called me into his office and told me he knew I was accepted to Wayne State University, but my finances were tight.
He said an anonymous donor had awarded me $40 a month for the next two years, as long as I kept my grades up.
That money, along with tuition as low as $11 a credit hour (up to a maximum of $110 per semester), made it possible for me to afford my bachelor's degree with only a 16 hours per week part-time job
I'm forever grateful to that anonymous donor.
RAY SCHELL
Prairieville
Food for thought
Dear Smiley: I’m 75 years old, and my wife and were eating the other day and both of us remembered our parents saying, “Eat all of your food; there are starving kids in China.” And we did.
To this day I have no idea how our pigging out helped them!
CLAY BARRILLEAUX
Holden
Pick a card
Dear Smiley: Your lawyer stories reminded me of an account my paralegal sister once told me.
Back in the '70s, she worked in downtown New Orleans. She happened to be walking across Poydras near One Shell Square — "Lawyer Alley" — when some pedestrian was apparently the victim of a hit and run.
She and others, of course, went to help the injured person — at which time she saw many apparent attorneys (men wearing coats and ties) throwing a cascade of business cards at the victim!
KEITH HORCASITAS
Baton Rouge
No busy body
Dear Smiley: My husband Ron told me today, "Remember, if you need something done, ask the busiest person you know. Keep that in mind. You don't have to ask me!"
JOEL d'AQUIN THIBODEAUX
Baton Rouge
No comparison
Dear Smiley: I’ve noticed that Walt Handelsman is trying to follow in your footsteps; letting the readers do some of the work for him.
He draws the picture, and others furnish the humor. Are you getting any royalties for him taking your idea?
TIM PALMER
Lafayette
Dear Tim: I can't believe you're mentioning me in the same breath as Walt. He's a genius; have you seen his animations? While I am but a simple ink-stained wretch, stringing words together and just getting by with a little help from my friends.