Harry Clark, of Lafayette, follows up on our Friday item about the national chain seafood place in Baton Rouge offering "live" crawfish to accompany their meals:
"Speaking of eating live crawfish. I used to spend happy hour in a place that served boiled crawfish.
"There was one guy — a Yankee, I think — who had fallen in love with them. Most evenings, he would come in and demolish a big platter.
"One of the regulars pulled me aside and asked me to distract the guy for a minute. He said he had a live crawfish under his hat, and he was going to put it on top of the boiled crawfish.
"I did, and he did. What neither of us expected was that the guy picked it up without looking, popped the head off and ate the tail.
"Aghast, we both spoke at the same time, telling him that he had just eaten a live crawfish. He thought we were messing with him — until we pointed out that the head portion was still waving its claws around.
"He was much more cautious when eating crawfish at the bar after that."
Life without rules
When I was matriculating at LSU many, many years ago, you could always tell the engineering students by the slide rules they proudly wore in cool leather holsters strapped around their waists.
One of my favorite Daily Reveille cartoons showed two engineering students, each wearing two slide rules in holsters, facing off in the classic pose of western movie gunfighters.
Linda Dalferes reminds us that those days are but a memory:
"My better half (retired engineer) thought it would be a great idea to give his old slide rule to our eldest grandson.
"Grandson took one look at it and said, 'Maybe I can frame it.'"
Musing on the Macs
If Linda Dalferes' item above doesn't make you feel ancient, here's one from Diane Huber, of Hammond, that should do the job:
"I received a mailing this week from my son Dan in San Francisco. He and my 14-year-old granddaughter, Rachel, were listening to '80s music in the car."
"When 'Big Love' by Fleetwood Mac came on," Dan wrote to his mom, "I said to Rachel, 'This song is sung by Lindsey Buckingham. He writes a lot of the songs but doesn't sing that much.'
"Rachel: 'He? Lindsey is a girl's name.'
"Me: 'Well, some names can be either.' I Googled his picture. 'This is what he looks like now.'
"Rachel: 'Who's that standing next to him?'
"Me: 'That's Stevie Nicks.'
"Rachel: 'Is he wearing a lot of makeup?'
"Me: 'Stevie Nicks is a woman.'
"Rachel: 'Stevie is a girl and Lindsey is a boy?'
"Now she knows for certain that old people are strange."
Weather or not
Bird-watcher Charles Ray says, "After a long wait, the purple martins have returned.
"Seems like they are later than normal. Probably watch the same weather channel I do.
"I did the same thing two weeks ago and canceled a trip to a car show in Vicksburg, Mississippi, because rain was in the forecast.
"Turns out it didn't rain a drop."
Special People Dept.
- Joan Oppenheim, of Metairie, celebrated her 98th birthday Sunday, March 24. She is a longtime volunteer at the information booth of the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
- Alberta "Momimee" Williams, matriarch of the old F.S. Williams Story in Ethel, and "grand-matriarch" of the Red Boot Deli and F.S. Williams Outfitters, celebrates her 96th birthday Monday, March 25.
- Angie Boeta Dugas celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, March 25.
- Donnie and Betty Mauroner celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, March 25.
Meaty topic
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "After reading Jack Carmena’s Saturday letter about the Jamaican dish goat head and feet soup, and all of the letters about raccoon dishes, I’m reminded of the words of my friend Kirk Soileau: 'Is the price of chicken that high?'"
Chess lesson
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, offers "a thought for SOME of our politicians":
"After the game, the king and the pawn go into the same box."