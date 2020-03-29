Weighed down as we are by bad news, I found this little story comforting. It shows there are folks working hard under difficult conditions to keep things going, and caring about those they serve.
Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, says, "We are staying inside because of the coronavirus. I ordered six cans of potato soup from eBay because I could not find it in our supermarket's delivery service.
"It did not arrive on the promised date, so I emailed the vendor and asked when my items would arrive.
"He replied that he would 'ship it very soon with priority mail,' apologized, then explained, 'We're late on orders big time — last week in three days we had over 2,300 orders. Normally we have 20-30 orders a day.
"All my employees are at home; only my wife and I are working. That's why I am late with the orders. I will work on your order tomorrow; I apologize to you again. Be safe and God bless all.'"
You can book it
My third book, "Smiley and Friends," arrived at a rather awkward time.
I was planning some signings, offering copies as gifts for Mother's Day (May 10) and Father's Day (June 21).
Since things are up in the air at present, I'm making them available through my email address, smiley@the advocate.com.
The paperback book, illustrated by former Advocate artist David I. Norwood (aka DIN), consists of jokes and stories from the third decade of the column, 2001-2010.
It includes recaps of each year, including our reactions to such life-changing events as 9/11, Katrina and the BP oil spill.
If you'd like a copy, email me and I'll send the details — I don't want this to sound like an ad. Shameless self-promotion, yes, but not an ad…
Meeting the mayor
Byron Davidson says our Thursday stories about sneaking into movies "brought back memories of Tom Mitchell, 'The Mayor of Third Street,' and his Paramount Theater.
"In the early 1950s, as I approached the age where movie ticket prices took a big jump, I was apparently tall for my age and was asked by the ticket sellers, 'When were you born?'
"When I entered the Paramount, Mr. Tom, who was always there, asked me every time, 'When were you born, Davidson?'
"Just having him talk to you was troubling enough, but for him to call you by name was terrifying for an 11-year-old.
"After this happened a few times, I told my father, who said Tom was an old and dear friend of his, who had known me since I was born.
"The next time I went to the Paramount I told Mr. Mitchell my dad said hello. He nodded his head and I was home free.
"However, the next time he saw me he asked, 'How old are you, Davidson?' and cracked a little smile."
Which reminds me
When I worked in downtown Baton Rouge, some days when I walked by the Paramount, Tom Mitchell would invite me to watch the show free.
He'd always say, "Be sure and buy popcorn — that's where we make our money."
Of course, seeing a movie in the middle of a workday would have made me a terrible employee.
I liked the ones with Maureen O'Hara…
Special People Dept.
Leola White celebrates her 98th birthday Monday, March 30.
Opera to Opry
John LaCarna says, "Your reader's recollection of Luciano Pavarotti's recital at the Baton Rouge Centroplex years ago reminds me that George Jones was at the LSU Assembly Center a week or so later.
"My wife Gussie and I wondered if we were the only ones to attend both performances."
Willie's song
Kirk Guidry tells how he's using Facebook to keep the party going:
"We had our second Virtual Cocktail Party, and it was a success. We had 241 people view it and 907 comments. While doing the research for the Music Trivia, I found our theme song, which I played at the beginning of our party.
"It could well be our national theme song at this time: 'Hello Walls' by Willie Nelson."