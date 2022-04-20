Our multitude of stories about our feathered friends reminded David Qualkenbush, of Covington, of this "very, very weird true story.
"A few years ago my brother-in-law Bill visited some people who live on Lake Monroe, a large reservoir/lake near Bloomington, Indiana.
"The lake draws flocks of Canada geese.
"The people he visited said they solved their goose problem in a very strange manner. My brother-in-law thought he was being duped with some sort of elaborate joke.
"It was explained that all you need do is string one wire about 6 inches high all around your yard. Then after dark shine your powerful flashlight all over your yard.
"The people explained that the geese, attracted by the light, trip over the wire and can't get up. Then predators come in and eat them.
"Bill, feeling he was in a Twilight Zone episode, kept a straight face while leaving."
(And after he left, the people he visited said, "We sure duped that guy with our elaborate joke!")
New Saints' receiver?
Another Crescent City Classic story, from Martha Wright:
"Sometime in the ’80s my husband Malcolm and I ran our first CCC race. It took 10 minutes to get to the starting line. But two things happened that still bring a smile.
"As we ran down Tchoupitoulas Street, some bums were standing with beers in their hands watching us. One guy looked at the other and asked, 'Why are they running?'
"Then all of a sudden Malcolm realized Archie Manning was running with us. Someone from the crowd shouted, 'Archie, here’s a doughnut!' He reached up and caught it.
"The next comment was, 'Wow, he not only can throw, but he can catch, too!'”
Which reminds me
Years ago I was invited to fire the starting gun at Baton Rouge's Fat Boy 5K, one of the city's most popular running events, which was held recently.
Popular with the runners and nonrunners alike are the traditional kegs of beer and Krispy Kreme doughnuts served post-race.
Somewhere there's a photo of me with the starting pistol in one hand and a chocolate doughnut in the other hand, about to launch the event — in style.
Special People Dept.
- Edith Shellington, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 95th birthday Wednesday, April 20.
- Lynn and Col. Tom Jackson, former Baton Rouge residents now in Keller, Texas, celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday, April 21. He was professor of aerospace studies at LSU from 1978 to 1982.
Rest of the story
In Jan Risher's excellent Wednesday Advocate story about my adventures at Baton Rouge's Pastime Restaurant & Lounge, Pastime owner Randy Wesley mentions longtime bartender Joe Lipp (Lippian) and his habit of rolling up only one sleeve of his shirt.
Jeff Masters, of Greensboro, North Carolina, hasn't lived in Baton Rouge since 1984 (he blames the traffic for keeping him from moving back), but he recalls this:
"Joe's story was, he was given a really nice, non-waterproof watch. Keeping one sleeve rolled down was insurance to not dunk his watch."
Jeff said he heard an LSU English professor gave his class this assignment: "Find out why the bartender at the Pastime only rolls up one sleeve."
Creative measuring
Our Tuesday flagpole story reminded J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, of this old joke:
"Boudreaux and Thibodeaux got hired to measure the tall flagpole down at the courthouse before a renovation.
"Boudreaux would grab one end of the tape measure while Thibodeaux held the other. Then Boudreaux would begin shimmying up the pole.
"Despite being urged on by Thibodeaux, Boudreaux could only get about halfway up before he would slowly slide back down the slick metal pole.
"A bystander, watching the scene unfold repetitively, finally offered some friendly advice: 'Hey, fellas. Why don't y'all undo the bolts holding the base of the pole to the pedestal, lay the pole on its side and measure it that way?'
"As Boudreaux began another bearhug-shimmy up the pole, both of them just shook their heads at the ignorant stranger.
"'Because, man,' said Boudreaux, 'we got to measure the HEIGHT, not the WIDTH!'"