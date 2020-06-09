A tale from our "Making the Best of a Bad Situation" file:
On Saturday, June 6, Bill and Alaina Bozzelle, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a cruise.
They had booked an Alaskan cruise, where they were supposed to see glaciers, whales, eagles, and otters.
COVID-19 nixed that, so they ended up on a cruise where they saw levees, barges, seagulls, and a dead armadillo on the side of the road.
Bill explains: "We took the Plaquemine Ferry across the Mighty Mississippi."
Saints and sogginess
On Monday we mentioned St. Medard, a French bishop, and the belief that if it rains on his day, June 8, it will rain for 40 days.
But other saints are involved:
George E. McLean, of Metairie, tells of the belief that if it rains on St. Swithin's Day (an Anglo-Saxon bishop) on July 15, it will rain for 40 days.
MBT, of Thibodaux, says this about St. Medard and rain:
"We were near Loudun, France, a few years ago on June 8, in the area known as the 'cradle of Acadian culture.'
"I mentioned the saying, and I was thrilled to hear it was known in France. But our friend added that it rains for 40 days unless St. Barnabas undermines St. Medard on June 11, St. Barnabas Day. (Actually, what he said was that Barnabas 'peut couper les pieds' — cut the feet of Medard — if it does not rain on June 11!)
"So there is hope."
The end
Tony says this about Sue Bourgeois’ Monday submission about “font culottes” (referring to baggy pants):
"Sunday dinner in south and southwest Louisiana often included chicken, and the bottom part of the chicken, or the last piece to go over the fence when a chicken is flying, was called the 'font culottes.'
"It is really the pygostyle, and is the fleshy protuberance visible at the posterior end of the bird. Many consider it a delicacy, and Cajun kids often called dibs on the 'font culottes!'"
Navy cuisine
Ted Harbourt joins other veterans recalling the Navy's way with food:
"Richard Stagnoli’s article on unwanted visitors in cereal reminded me of meals on aircraft carriers in the early '70s.
"The food was great for the most part. We even had steak once a week aboard the USS America. Really!
"But ever so often we were served 'Chipped Beef on Toast' (aka 'Stuff on a Shingle'). It was edible if you were hungry."
Which reminds me
After a long discussion of SOS in some columns in the '80s, I reprinted one of the submissions — a recipe for the dish — in my first book, "Best of Smiley."
It's by former Navy cook J.N. "Buzz" Broussard, of Scott, who calls it "Food fit for kings."
In his version, ground beef is preferred over chipped beef, a lot of garlic is used, and it's topped with a fried egg.
Speaking of books
— Margaret Schneller, of Whitney Place in Metairie, celebrates her 100th birthday Wednesday, June 10.
— Richard and Marietta Herr, of Harahan, celebrate their 70th anniversary Wednesday, June 10.
— Grace and Don Gary, of Prairieville, celebrate 65 years of marriage Wednesday, June 10.
— Pat and Sharon McCarthy, of Lafayette, celebrate 53 years of marriage Wednesday, June 10.
His fair lady
On their 50th anniversary, noted above, Pat McCarthy penned this partial version of "You Did It," in my humble opinion the most clever of the many clever songs in "My Fair Lady."
He offers "all due apologies to Lerner and Loewe:"
"She should get a medal, or be even made a knight.
It was nothing, really nothing.
All alone she hurdled every obstacle in sight.
Now wait, now wait, give credit where it’s due,
A lot of the glory goes to you.
But she’s the one who did it, who did it!
Just as steady as Gibraltar, not a second did she falter,
There’s no doubt about it, she did it!"