Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, reminds us that Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns basketball player, hasn't lived in New Orleans since 2011, when he left the old Hornets NBA team.
Right now the Suns are battling the Pelicans, which should make him something of an enemy.
But Chris had some comments about his old city showing he doesn't consider New Orleans hostile territory, by a long shot. I've heard similar remarks from people who have moved far away years ago, but can't seem to get New Orleans out of their heads and hearts:
"I got too many ties that will never be broken. That city, it's not for everybody. But for the people that it's for, ain't no city better."
Clowning around
Jeff Person provides this example of how kids hear adults:
"Years ago, when my grandson Jackson was about 9 years old, I took him around the neighborhood to sell popcorn to raise money for his Boy Scout troop.
"After being rejected by a gentleman who came to the door, he returned to the street where I was waiting for him on my bicycle.
"He had a very confused look on his face. I asked him what was up, and he asked me, 'What is he, a rodeo clown?'
"I asked him why he would think that, and he replied that the man said he was 'entertaining.'"
Beetle mania
Chandler Jordan has a VW Beetle story I pulled from my "How are we still alive?" file:
"Reminiscing about the many fishing trips to Butler’s Lake with my dad and my young friends in his VW Beetle in the mid-1970s. The fishing was usually pretty good, but the ride was always an adventure.
"My friends and I would get out of the Bug where the pavement ended and ride on the running boards. Flying down some five miles of winding gravel road, we’d yell at oncoming traffic, dogs, cats, snakes, and anything else in shouting distance.
"We wouldn’t get back in the Beetle until we were back at the pavement that evening. We’d always see who could jump off first before coming to a stop.
"We didn’t get 'skint up' too many times, and if we did, we certainly didn’t tell our moms how it happened. I think that would be frowned upon these days; but man, it was a blast!"
Dusty roads
"My grandparents hailed from your favorite vacation spot, Back Brusly," says Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge.
"Born in 1902, they had many stories to tell. My favorites were of the cypress sawmill town of Marley Marina on Bayou Choctaw, where the foundations can still be found today.
"The sawmill created huge amounts of sawdust that was spread and steamrolled to create the streets of the town.
"When the water rose the roads would actually float, allowing the Model T's and horses and wagons to navigate freely."
Special People Dept.
Margaret Masters, new resident at Windsor Assisted Living in Mandeville, celebrates her 99th birthday Thursday, April 28. She was recently interviewed by Katie Couric after being voted Humana Person of the Year.
From Southern France
Martin Hugh-Jones is an LSU professor emeritus, but he's still trying to increase his knowledge:
He says, "I was wondering. What would the Cajun French for y'all be? 'Tu tout?' But maybe all y'all would be just 'vous tout?'"
Wrong word
J.B. Castagnos, Donaldsonville's master mechanic, says, "A doctor friend picked up his antique vehicle I had in for repairs, and was very pleased with the improvements.
"As he was leaving, he said I was a 'dying breed.'
"I told him I'd prefer the term 'vanishing breed.'"
Longevity blues
Ted Dalrymple, of Harvey, tells me, "Your recent column included a story about someone who quit smoking in their 70s.
"It reminded me of a phone conversation I had with my father when he was in his early 70s.
"He advised he had visited his doctor and was told he had to give up smoking and drinking.
"Dad's only comment was, 'I may not live any longer, but by God, it's going to seem like it.'"