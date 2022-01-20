Thanks to Nora Adams, of Baton Rouge, for the story from the British newspaper The Guardian about Germany's research on the "marbled crayfish," an invasive species sold by American traders at a pet fair in Frankfurt in 1995.
The Guardian article says, "After becoming a burden to their new owner due to their inexplicably rapid rate of reproduction, he distributed them to friends who, in turn, dumped them in rivers, lakes and toilets, from where they spread rapidly, throughout Germany, much of mainland Europe and most profusely, the island of Madagascar, home to unique but extremely delicate freshwater ecosystems."
Since it occurred to the Germans that the "crayfish" were edible (surprise!), they are being marketed as "Berlin lobsters."
The Guardian story says food researchers "have already sold the meaty tails of marbled crayfish on bread rolls, and are experimenting with turning the animal’s high-value protein into rich fish stews and stocks."
So Louisiana visitors to Berlin might be able to dine on crawfish po-boys and bisque…who says there's no good news?
Great Lyrics Dept.
We've had a lot of fun recalling great lyrics from R&B and doo wop, and jogged a few memories along the way:
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "When I was in high school I spent my senior year as the 'Daddio on the Raddio,' the afternoon DJ on the local rock-and-roll station.
"'Tutti Frutti' and 'Blue Moon,' were the ultimate in nonsense lyrics, but it was a crowded field.
"There were songs like 'Da Doo Ron Ron' by the Crystals and 'Doo Wah Diddy Diddy' by Manfred Mann. New Orleans' own Dixie Cups did 'Iko Iko' (written by James 'Sugar Boy' Crawford).
A few years later the Beatles had 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.' Chuck Berry sang, 'My Ding-a-Ling.' And who could forget Sam the Sham's 'Wooly Bully?'"
Rama Lama radio
Speaking of radio guys, Rob Payer, aka "Shimmy-Shimmy-Ko-Ko-Rob," says he's been following our "ongoing segment on songs with deeply profound lyrics such as 'Tutti Frutti,' 'Get a Job,' 'Blue Moon,' etc.
"Doing a bit of digging into our vast library of music, I have cobbled together an entire hour of these timeless treasures, including (but not limited to) 'Do Wah Diddy Diddy,' 'Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Dah-Day,' 'Da Doo Ron Ron,' and of course 'Rama Lama Ding Dong.'
"I will feature this hour of eloquence set to music on my 'Rhythm Review' show at 9 a.m. Saturday on 90.3 FM WBRH, 1260 AM KBRH, and online at wbrh.org.
"If the listeners can get through it all, they will be rewarded at 10 a.m. with two hours of Louisiana and Mardi Gras music."
Musical interlude
Bo Rougeou, of Baton Rouge, says, "I guess you know that by printing the 'words' to 'Get A Job' this morning (in the Wednesday column) you caused many boomers to sing the lyrics out loud. Some who were listening joined in."
(If they were singing them at work, they may have to take the title to heart…)
Animals' anthem
Singer Loretta Toussant, of Baton Rouge, says, "I was asked to sing 'Shama Lama Ding Dong' from the 'Animal House' album at a Tulane frat party!
"Learning the ridiculous lyrics was a challenge, but it’s now one of my favorites to perform!"
Special People Dept.
— Lucy Sloan celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Jan. 21, and plans to "celebrate for as long as I can stay awake, probably until about 8 p.m."
— Ruth Bourg, of Brusly, celebrates her 90th birthday Sunday, Jan. 23.
— Wiley and Audrey Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 73rd anniversary Friday, Jan. 21. Wiley is a World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran.
Emergency equipment
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, had this reaction to our Wednesday story about J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, fixing a car's remote with a strip of metal he cut from a beer can:
"After your Wednesday column, you do realize, don't you, that ALL beer drinkers will now permanently stash a beer in their car so that they can tell their spouse upon its discovery, 'Oh, that's just in case the truck won't start, honey!'"