You folks should be proud of yourselves. You've given our newest LSU football coach, Brian Kelly, some fine advice about living in this part of the world.
I'm sure he appreciates all the suggestions on how to get settled in down here. I'm running a few more just to make sure he's well-versed on life in Louisiana:
John Steib: "Tabasco on breakfast eggs is normal. Get a bass boat if you want to fit in. Take a defensive driving class."
Bren Kramer: "Here's the local traffic light rule: Green means go, yellow means hurry up, and red means four more cars."
Mary Nola: "It's New Or-luns and not New Or-leens; praw-leens and not pray-leens. Of course last names in Louisiana are another lesson."
W. Roger Clark: "You need a nickname — 'T Brian' sounds good. Learn to spell Tchoupitoulas. You are a Baptist when recruiting from Alexandria north. Gumbo roux is dark, light, or caramel; if it's gray, it came from Indiana or China. Do not take a stance on potato salad in gumbo — it will cost you a five-star recruit at some point.
Beverly Arceneaux: "Don’t put in your contacts after eating crawfish."
But wait, there's more…
Speech lessons
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "It would help the coach a lot if he could learn how to speak Southern. For instance:
"'I'mon,' as in, 'I'mon go on over here and work with the defense.'
"'Fixin,' as in, 'Are you guys fixin' to practice that pass pattern?'
"'D'y'all,' as in, 'D'y'all finish watchin' that Alabama film?'
"If the coach would like private tutoring in speaking Southern, I charge only $200 an hour. I think he can 'bout afford it."
Who needs GPS?
Yogi Naquin, from "down da bayou" in Bayou Blue, offers to help Brian Kelly:
"Our new coach said he will be recruiting our great state. If he comes my way, he will have to know if the recruit lives up da bayou, down da bayou, or across da bayou.
"I can tell him to come see me — when he gets to Larussa's Lounge in Houma, he goes from there."
Drinking problem
Elwyn Bocz, of Lutcher, says, "Wouldn’t you love to be a little bird watching Coach Kelly drinking a cup of south Louisiana coffee while visiting a recruit?"
Saying a mouthful
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "Chris Fontenot’s Saturday story about little Andy trying an oyster for the first time reminded me of some counseling advice I used to give, for free:
"A personal problem is kind of like an oyster. The longer you chew on it, the bigger it gets."
Now that's fresh
Speaking of seafood, Mickey Christensen says, "Some years ago I had to go Japan on business.
"The vendor took us out to dinner. When there was a commotion at the next table, I asked our interpreter what was going on.
"He said the customer, a very wealthy regular, was upset because his sushi was not fresh. So the sushi chef came out with a live fish and carved it at his table. First time I saw a live fish flopping on the table in a restaurant.
"I presume the customer was satisfied."
Special People Dept.
Lois Ress, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Monday, Dec. 6. years old. She is the former owner of Sew and Sew Fabrics.
Love beats grammar
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, says our Tuesday story about young love reminded her of this incident:
"We began an extensive home renovation in early 2020, Year One of the Plague (a tale of horror for another day).
"Our design expert arrived for our initial consultation, along with her assistant, a very lovely young woman with whom our then 8-year-old grandson became immediately smitten.
"After measurements had been taken and contracts signed, our grandson walked the ladies to their car.
"When he came back inside, he looked at us and said, 'She's the most beautifulest girl I ever saw.'
"In a never-ending effort to improve his grammar, I replied, 'She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen,' to which he enthusiastically responded, 'I know, right?'"