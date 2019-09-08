Robert "Yogi" Naquin, our correspondent from "down da bayou," says the start of the school year reminds him of his first grade days (no pre-K or kindergarten):
"I rode Bus No. 1 in Chauvin, driven by Mr. Nunu Lapeyrouse. Back then they did not have those stop signs that come out automatically. Us kids took turns holding a stick about three feet long with a red cloth on it. We would stick it out the window as Nunu slowed down.
"People would always stop. One time when someone didn't, Nunu hit the horn. The car stopped, Nunu got off the bus and told the man something not too nice in French.
"So, people, watch out for the bus slowing down."
Happy returns
On the afternoon of the LSU-Georgia Southern football game, Phil Nugent took several men without homes to the Goodwill on College Drive in Baton Rouge so they could join him, an LSU graduate, in wearing LSU attire.
Somewhere during the shopping trip he lost his wallet. He spent several days going through the arduous process of duplicating his driver's license and other cards, and was about to review surveillance tape at Goodwill when he stopped by the Dollar Tree next door to browse before his appointment.
That's when the store manager, Janeese Wallace, presented him with his wallet.
“Hats off to Janeese," says Phil. "There are still good people in this world."
The little ones
Mention of Schlitz beer's 7-ounce "Little Joe" bottles reminded readers of Goebel's "Bantam" beers and Miller's 7-ounce "ponies."
MillerCoors says it started putting its Miller High Life in the clear little bottles in 1950, and bottled Miller Lite that way when it came along in 1975. Today several Miller beers and Coors Light come in the small size.
The company website says the "pony" name dates from the late 19th century. At about that time the smaller "pony kegs" of beer became popular.
The 7-ounce bottles are described as "built for summer," because they stay colder and have fewer calories than larger sizes.
And, perhaps after a couple of ponies, the copywriter adds this whimsical note: "A pony is your go-to on a first date. If it's not going well, 7 ounces and you're outta there."
Special People Dept.
- Evans Jenkins, of Covington, celebrates his 99th birthday Monday, Sept. 9. He is a World War II veteran.
- Lucia Miceli celebrates her 96th birthday Monday, Sept. 9.
- Tolley Fletcher, of Denham Springs, celebrates his 95th birthday Monday, Sept. 9. He is a World War II veteran.
- Ivy and Anne Mixon Butler, former Baton Rouge residents now in Columbia, Tennessee, celebrate their 59th anniversary Monday, Sept. 9.
Buss stop
Jan Chategnier has a message for "the nice 80-something gentleman at the doctor's office waiting room who asked if he could kiss my 99-year-old aunt's cheek:
"You made her day!"
Hungry Italian
Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, says, "Reading your recent column about the closing of the Krispy Kreme stores in Baton Rouge reminded me of the time I served as assistant treasurer in my frat house, Phi Gamma Delta (aka Fiji).
"We had 25 hungry frats in the house, all addicted to Krispy Kreme doughnuts. That allowed us to have several dozen delivered every couple of days, with a bill sent to me each month.
"For reasons unknown to me, since all of our checks clearly said they were from Phi Gamma Delta, each invoice was addressed to Phil Grammadata."
Special delivery
After I told of my adventures with Krispy Kreme, I had a surprise visit from daughter Tammy and son-in-law Boyce, up from the Mississippi coast for Boyce's family reunion.
They told me they felt my pain over the closing of the Baton Rouge doughnut factory, and brought me Krispy Kremes from Gulfport.
Tammy presented me with a tiny box containing one doughnut — with a bite out of it. Then, after they'd had their laugh, Boyce went to the car and came back with a full box.
They are back in my good graces — and back in the will.